Pospisil: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase is off to a good start

Cooksley stayed within reason his first year in 2021, playing four games at Broken Bow after the NGBS couldn’t be played in Kearney. He doubled the number of games to eight for Saturday and lined up the Viaero Center arena, only for its heating system to conk out weeks ago and the needed part still on back order.

Kearney High was an accommodating backup host site. With seating behind both baskets, the gym accomplished about the same purpose as the arena — a backdrop without a wall, much like the teams who make it to state can encounter in Lincoln.

The girls now have their event that is akin to the boys’ Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. It was a gradual growth curve for Tino Martinez and the HHC to persuade larger eastern schools to give up a game, sometimes scheduled for home, to play in central Nebraska on a neutral court. Now it’s routine for a Metro Conference team to be in Grand Island.

The NGBS should aspire to follow that trajectory. It has a favorable date before the start of conference tournaments and has the backing of Kearney’s chamber of commerce. If it takes a superb hospitality room to attract teams, catered food from Cunningham’s makes it a no-brainer.