Pospisil: Nebraska high school football playoffs still on track, but there's a long road ahead

The finish line is in sight. But three weeks is a long, long time this year.

There were no forfeits in the Nebraska high school playoffs last week and only one the previous week.

It’s not time for a sigh of relief, not even while wearing a mask. You can bet all of the 56 winning coaches last Friday reminded their teams not to engage in activities on Halloween weekend that could lead to exposure to COVID-19. How those messages were received, well, we’ll know soon. Hoping for the best.

Around us, five of the six neighboring states — Colorado is out — have gotten to their playoffs. Last week, Wyoming and Iowa didn’t have a team forfeit for COVID-19 reasons, and South Dakota (Lennox) and Kansas (Valley Center, with at least seven cases) had one apiece.

Missouri was a far different story, with 15 schools ending their seasons prematurely. Schools you might know include Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit North in Kansas City, LeBlond and Central in St. Joseph and Kirkwood and Webster Groves around St. Louis.

Home sites