Pospisil: Nebraska high school football playoffs still on track, but there's a long road ahead

The finish line is in sight. But three weeks is a long, long time this year.
There were no forfeits in the Nebraska high school playoffs last week and only one the previous week.
It’s not time for a sigh of relief, not even while wearing a mask. You can bet all of the 56 winning coaches last Friday reminded their teams not to engage in activities on Halloween weekend that could lead to exposure to COVID-19. How those messages were received, well, we’ll know soon. Hoping for the best.
Around us, five of the six neighboring states — Colorado is out — have gotten to their playoffs. Last week, Wyoming and Iowa didn’t have a team forfeit for COVID-19 reasons, and South Dakota (Lennox) and Kansas (Valley Center, with at least seven cases) had one apiece.
Missouri was a far different story, with 15 schools ending their seasons prematurely. Schools you might know include Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit North in Kansas City, LeBlond and Central in St. Joseph and Kirkwood and Webster Groves around St. Louis.
Home sites
At least one of the six NSAA legislative districts will have a proposal brought from the floor this week to rectify a major flaw in the new eight-man playoff format and have the top eight seeds host games in the statewide round of 16, then continue the next two rounds with the archaic NSAA home-team assignment system.
What some of our neighbors do for determining sites varies from simply making the higher seed the host in South Dakota and in the three largest classes in Kansas to a system in Iowa even more complicated than Nebraska (our Class A is the only one doing it right with higher seeds). Iowa’s association considers, in order, head-to-head competition, district placement, fewest number of district losses and, yes, reverse alphabetical order.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: In the last rankings before the state finals are completed, Kearney (4-4) returns at No. 8 after outlasting Gretna 30-28. The loss drops the Dragons from seventh to 10th. North Platte departs after its 42-0 loss at Lincoln East.
Class B: Grand Island Northwest ended Omaha Skutt’s hope for a third straight state title, winning 27-20 to drop the SkyHawks from sixth to ninth. No. 5 Norris rallied in the second half to defeat Beatrice.
Class C-1: No changes. The two ranked teams not in the quarterfinals are No. 8 Wayne and No. 10 Central City.
Class C-2: David City Aquinas rises from eighth to sixth for a 27-10 win over Norfolk Catholic. The Knights, now No. 8, and new No. 10 Crofton are the two teams not in the quarterfinals.
Eight Man-1: Weeping Water enters after beating previous No. 10 Norfolk Lutheran. Arcadia-Loup City and Howells-Dodge remain ranked after their seasons ended.
Eight Man-2: Pleasanton returns at No. 9 after beating Wynot 46-30. Medicine Valley exits after losing 79-42 to Central Valley. Defending champion Humphrey St. Francis, which was stopped at the 2 on the final play of its 50-46 loss to Osceola, and now-No. 10 Loomis, which lost to Sandhills/Thedford, are ranked teams that have completed their seasons.
Six Man: More shuffling sees top-seeded Arthur County rebound to fifth. Creek Valley returns at No. 8 on a 40-16 win over Spalding Academy, which stays in at No. 9. No. 10 Stuart also has had its season end.
