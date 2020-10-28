Pospisil: Nebraska should reevaluate home-field assignments for state playoffs

Post-pandemic, Nebraska’s high schools need to take a strong look at home-field assignments for the state playoffs.

At the same time, eight-man schools should revisit their ill-conceived shift of their playoff schedule to competing against 11-man games for officials, fans and attention on Fridays.

Home-field assignments: In every other team sport (save for Class C and D basketball and district volleyball finals), regular-season success and seeding matters. High seed gets first crack at hosting the contest or tournament. Class A football has done this successfully for several years. It’s time for the other classes to ditch the system of rewarding first-round upsets with home games through an outdated formula.

When Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 changed their playoff structure beginning this year, playing one round of teams divided into West and East sections and then seeding the survivors on a statewide bracket, an unintended consequence arose.