Pospisil: Nebraska should reevaluate home-field assignments for state playoffs

Post-pandemic, Nebraska’s high schools need to take a strong look at home-field assignments for the state playoffs.
At the same time, eight-man schools should revisit their ill-conceived shift of their playoff schedule to competing against 11-man games for officials, fans and attention on Fridays.
Home-field assignments: In every other team sport (save for Class C and D basketball and district volleyball finals), regular-season success and seeding matters. High seed gets first crack at hosting the contest or tournament. Class A football has done this successfully for several years. It’s time for the other classes to ditch the system of rewarding first-round upsets with home games through an outdated formula.
When Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 changed their playoff structure beginning this year, playing one round of teams divided into West and East sections and then seeding the survivors on a statewide bracket, an unintended consequence arose.
Six of the eight Eight Man-1 second-round games and three of the eight in Eight Man-2 on Friday are being hosted by the lower-seeded team. The top three seeds in each — Tri County, Cross County and Burwell in Eight Man-1, Falls City Sacred Heart, BDS and Central Valley in Eight Man-2 — hit the road to meet Nos. 16, 15 and 14. At the very least, the home-away formula should start over with the rebracketing.
Friday overlap: The idea was good — put a full week between games for health and safety reasons just as 11-man and Six-Man were doing. It says here eight-man will be coming back to the NSAA to move their weekly playoff day to Thursday. Especially after they weigh what happens next week when the playoffs conflict with the state volleyball semifinals. Honestly, I am amazed that 13 of the 16 games this Friday will have live radio or television coverage for at least one of the teams. Good for them.
On to the scary task of predicting who makes it through to midfield at Memorial Stadium to celebrate during Thanksgiving week. Yes, my crystal ball is wearing a mask — made from state track meet t-shirts that never got sold.
Class A
Anything other than an Omaha Westside-Bellevue West finals rematch will be unexpected. Lots of future major-college players will be involved in that matchup. I’ll stick with the preseason favorite Warriors to end their 38-year state-title drought with a nail-biter win over the defending champion.
First round: Bellevue West over Lincoln Southwest, Gretna over Kearney, Elkhorn South over Fremont, Lincoln Southeast over Columbus, Millard South over Millard West, Omaha Creighton Prep over Millard North, Lincoln East over North Platte, Omaha Westside over Grand Island.
Quarterfinals: Bellevue West over Gretna, Southeast over Elkhorn South, Millard South over Prep, Westside over Lincoln East.
Semifinals: Bellevue West over Southeast, Westside over Lincoln East.
Final: Westside over Bellevue West.
Sleeper: Southeast.
Class B
There may not have been a year that rivals the wide-open state of postseason affairs in Class B. There are only two teams, Bennington and Hastings, with one loss, and only five with two losses. The bottom half of the draw, with Waverly, Hastings and Elkhorn, is stronger than the top.
I see Skutt getting a crack at an unprecedented three-peat in Class B but losing to a Norris team that bounces back from last week’s shutout by Waverly, avenges its regular-season loss to Bennington in the semifinals and makes its way to its first final since 2012 and first title since 1979.
First round: Bennington over Seward, Plattsmouth over McCook, Aurora over Scottsbluff, Norris over Beatrice, Elkhorn over Omaha Gross, Waverly over Blair, Omaha Skutt over Grand Island Northwest, Hastings over Omaha Roncalli.
Quarterfinals: Bennington over Plattsmouth, Norris over Aurora, Waverly over Elkhorn, Skutt over Hastings.
Semifinals: Norris over Bennington, Skutt over Waverly.
Final: Norris over Skutt.
Sleeper: Elkhorn.
Class C-1
The way the bracket sets up, top-ranked Pierce’s road to a title could require a payback win over Wahoo in the quarterfinals for last year’s title-game loss, a repeat win over surging St. Paul in the semifinals and a win over Ashland-Greenwood in what would be an all-undefeated finals matchup.
First round: Ashland-Greenwood over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Adams Central over Wayne, Auburn over Battle Creek, Kearney Catholic over Chadron, St. Paul over Cozad, Lincoln Christian over Gothenburg, Wahoo over Mitchell, Pierce over West Point-Beemer.
Quarterfinals: Ashland over Adams Central, Kearney Catholic over Auburn, St. Paul over Christian, Pierce over Wahoo.
Semifinals: Ashland over Kearney Catholic, Pierce over St. Paul.
Final: Pierce over Ashland.
Sleeper: Wayne.
Class C-2
Fremont Bergan ended defending champion Oakland-Craig’s winning streak, but the Burt County Knights are favored to make it past No. 1 Ord in the semifinals and get revenge on the Dodge County Knights in the final.
First round: Fremont Bergan over Lincoln Lutheran, Sutton over North Platte St. Patrick’s, Wilber-Clatonia over Grand Island Central Catholic, Yutan over Centura, Oakland-Craig over Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic over Bridgeport, Norfolk Catholic over David City Aquinas, Ord over Wahoo Neumann.
Quarterfinals: Bergan over Sutton, Yutan over Wilber, Oakland over Cedar, Ord over Norfolk Catholic.
Semifinals: Bergan over Yutan, Oakland over Ord.
Final: Oakland over Bergan.
Sleeper: Sutton.
Eight Man-1
Dundy County-Stratton and Burwell have sat 1-2 all season in the ratings and a finals matchup is possible. It would be the third consecutive year Burwell has reached Lincoln. Can DCS keep the boys from the Sandhills from finally making it to the top for the first time since 2016?
Second round: Tri County over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast over Weeping Water, Stanton over Arcadia-Loup City, Dundy County-Stratton over Nebraska City Lourdes, Burwell over Howells-Dodge, Neligh-Oakdale over Hi-Line, Elm Creek over Nebraska Christian, Cross County over Cambridge.
Quarterfinals: Tri County over Lutheran, DCS over Stanton, Burwell over Neligh, Cross County over Elm Creek.
Semifinals: DCS over Tri County, Burwell over Cross County.
Final: DCS over Burwell.
Sleeper: Arcadia-Loup City.
Eight Man-2
Hopes of repeating as champions will vanish too such Friday for either Osceola, which was with High Plains last year while winning Eight Man-1, or defending Eight-2 monarch Humphrey St. Francis. The winner then likely sees preseason No. 1 and playoff top seed Falls City Sacred Heart.
The Irish could get a second chance with current No. 1 BDS, which rallied to give Sacred Heart its only loss during the regular season, in the final.
Second round: Falls City Sacred Heart over Creighton, Osceola over Humphrey St. Francis, Sandhills/Thedford over Loomis, Pleasanton over Wynot, Central Valley over Medicine Valley, O’Neill St. Mary’s over Bloomfield, Kenesaw over Allen, BDS over Ansley-Litchfield.
Quarterfinals: Sacred Heart over Osceola, Sandhills/Thedford over Pleasanton, Central Valley over St. Mary’s, BDS over Kenesaw.
Semifinals: Sacred Heart over Sandhills/Thedford, BDS over Central Valley.
Final: Sacred Heart over BDS.
Sleeper: St. Francis.
Six Man
Last year’s runner-up, McCool Junction is loaded this year and is the odds-on favorite to hold up the championship trophy after the Nov. 20 final at UNK.
First round: Arthur County over Pawnee City, Spalding Academy over Creek Valley, Red Cloud over Dorchester, Sterling over Southwest, McCool Junction over Lincoln Parkview, Paxton over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Cody-Kilgore over Stuart, Potter-Dix over Wallace.
Quarterfinals: Arthur County over Spalding Academy, Sterling over Red Cloud, McCool over Paxton, Potter-Dix over Cody-Kilgore.
Semifinals: Sterling over Arthur, McCool over Potter.
Final: McCool over Sterling.
Sleeper: Stuart.
