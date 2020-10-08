Pospisil: Nebraska state tournaments may never be played in high school gyms again

Four-day state tournaments for volleyball and wrestling are foreshadowing similar changes for girls and boys basketball.

Something positive has to come from this pandemic, and that would be never having to play state tournaments in high school gyms again.

The Nebraska School Activities Association board Thursday approved volleyball’s four-day tournament and heard options to add a day to the 2021 wrestling tournament to maximize attendance while adhering to safety protocols and local guidelines for large crowds.

Volleyball will play all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Classes A, B and C-1, for travel reasons, will go first on PBA’s two courts on Wednesday, with the remaining classes completing the first round on Thursday.

Basketball easily could, and should, go the same route by using PBA and Devaney Center and the same schedule – large schools first, small schools next, semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday. The only hurdle could be whether Devaney would be available for back-to-back weekends because NU volleyball will be in its season, and that’s where it practices.