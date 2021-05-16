Pospisil: Nebraska state track is back at Burke Stadium — with a few changes

State track meet

At Burke Stadium, Wednesday-Saturday

SCHEDULE

Class D: Wednesday and Thursday, field events start at 9 a.m., track races at 10:30 a.m. Completion around 1:45 p.m.

Class A: Wednesday and Thursday, field events start at 3 p.m., track races at 4:30 p.m. Completion around 7:45 p.m.

Class C: Friday and Saturday, field events start at 9 a.m., track races at 10:30 a.m. Completion around 1:45 p.m.

Class B: Friday and Saturday, field events start at 3 p.m., track races at 4:30 p.m. Completion around 7:45 p.m.

Each class each day comprises a single session

Single-session tickets: $8:35 adults, $6.25 students ages 5 through high school (ticket prices reflect all fees). The stadium will be cleared between sessions each afternoon. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ticket purchasing: Online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. No tickets will be sold at Burke Stadium. Do not validate tickets until at the stadium gates and in front of the gate attendant.

Face coverings: Required, per Omaha mask mandate.

Parking: No shuttle service. Parking on the Burke grounds on the northwest corner and north side and in the southeast corner all day, and in the school’s two east parking lots after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Television: News Channel Nebraska (Cox 116 in Omaha) will carry the track finals in each class on Thursday and Saturday.