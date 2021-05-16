Pospisil: Nebraska state track is back at Burke Stadium — with a few changes

Track is back at Burke Stadium.
But this year’s state meet has many temporary changes to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.
Like splitting up the four classes over four days, starting on Wednesday.
Like spectators not able to stay all day on one admission ticket.
Like not having the traditional gold-medal ceremonies on Saturday.
Like not having shuttle service from Westroads.
Like, because the meet’s in Omaha, the city’s mask mandate is in force.
Who, however, would choose not having a meet at all, which happened last year, over these breaks in routine? Certainly not the 2,500 athletes coming to town with their coaches and families.
How full will the stadium be? There are no capacity restrictions.
“That’s kind of a good question,” said the NSAA’s Nate Neuhaus, the meet director. “I hope we pack the place, to be honest with you. I hope a lot of people come out to support these athletes especially since they didn't get to have a championship last year, even the season last year.
“I think it will be interesting. You never know what you get during the week, Wednesday, Thursday, but hopefully come Friday, Saturday, people come out and really support the high school athletes.”
Since state wrestling was held on a similar schedule at CHI Health Center in February, and from years of seeing Friday crowds at Burke, my sense is that Wednesday’s two sessions and Thursday’s early session will be fairly light for attendance. More will be there for Thursday evening’s Class A finals and it should grow for Friday and Saturday.
“We wanted to stay in Omaha at Burke and we wanted to keep it as a two-day championship for the athletes, so we didn’t make any major adjustments there,’’ Neuhaus said. “This new schedule allowed us to accomplish those priorities.”
The adjustments for athletes are in the time schedule. A silver lining Neuhaus sees is that field events have 90 minutes of uninterrupted competition before actions starts on the track. But because multiple classes aren’t competing at the same time, there’s much less rest time between events. For example, 800-meter runners would have about four hours until they’d line up for the 1,600. This time, it’s less than 90 minutes.
The adjustments for fans are in ticketing and parking. All tickets must be purchased online and redeemed at the stadium gates. There is no shuttle service from the Westroads. Some parking lots at Burke are off-limits on school days.
As far as the Nebraska School Activities Association is concerned, the state meet in 2022 will revert to its usual two-day carnival format. Neuhaus said this year’s changes could create interest in adding a third day or keeping the 2021 format, but it would require a proposal going through the NSAA’s legislative process.
It’s a busy week ahead, especially Wednesday when the state soccer tournament wraps up, the state baseball tournament continues at two sites and track overlaps them. Be sure to pack the sunscreen and the rain poncho — but remember umbrellas are still out and masks still in.
Girls’ golden anniversary: However you count it, this will be the 50th girls state championship or the 50th anniversary of the first girls meet in 1971. If not for COVID-19, the 50th meet would have been last year.
Track was the first girls sport to be sanctioned by the NSAA. Among the leaders in the push for sanctioning were the Rev. Patrick O’Byrne at Hastings St. Cecilia, Bud Feaster, the athletic director at Grand Island and Randall Lambert, who had coached the pioneering Road Runners AAU girls team at Cedar Rapids that included Scott Frost’s mother, the former Carol Moseke.
The first state meet was at Grand Island. The events were the 50-yard hurdles, the 50-, 100- and 220-yard dashes, the 440- and 880-yard runs, the long jump, high jump, shot and discus and the 440- and 880-yard relays.
“The boys should be so lucky…,’’ was prep writer Conde Sargent’s lead in the Sunday World-Herald. “Nebraska’s girls, led by Blair’s swift and strong Rhonda Stave, had everything perfect for their first track and field championships Saturday. The sin was bright … The temperature was perfect. The track was fast. The crowd, some 2,500, was excited.
“And the girls were ready, particularly Blair’s Stave, a senior who became a double record setter while pacing her school to the Class B team championship and The World-Herald Grand Championship.
“North Platte won the Class A championship in a landslide. Hastings St. Cecilia, the best dressed team in the meet, captured the Class C title and Thedford nipped Harrisburg (Banner County) in a Western Nebraska duel for Class D honors.”
Blair — the team nickname the Bearettes — edged St. Cecilia 23-22 for the grand championship.
The individual gold medalists were Mary Jasnoch of Garden County, Shelly Thompson of North Platte and Galena Collicott of Haigler in the 50, Rhonda Stave of Blair in the 100 and 220, Cindy Smith of Grand Island in the 440, Mary Deveny of Hastings St. Cecilia in the 880, Carol Conley of Geneva in the hurdles, Vicky Warrick of Blair in the long jump, Polly Rothwell of Hyannis in the high jump, Rhonda Peterson of Alliance in the discus and Marcia Rau of Grant (Perkins County) in the shot.
On the gold-medal relays were St. Cecilia’s Kim Gauthier, Ellen Pantenburg, Mary Ellis and Colleen Kindig in the 440 and Banner County’s LeAnn May, Jeanne Larson, Amy Lease and Peggy King in the 880.
Blair honored its 1971 team during the school’s Mike Lehl Invitational a couple weeks ago. I’d like to see the state meet have some sort of recognition for all the pioneering athletes, maybe during one of the breaks during the Class B finals on Saturday evening.