Pospisil: Nebraska state track must choose a path — run two days, four days or meet in the middle

Jay Bellar, the NSAA’s executive director, said one gripe (if you can call it that and actually it’s a compliment to the athletes) was that some coaches like to watch Class A when their classes aren’t competing. That’s likely true for athletes, as well.

Some observations after spending four days dodging starlings in a temporary press box long overdue for replacement:

All the dire weather forecasts didn’t come to pass. Thankfully. A few showers, no storms.

No weather delays usually mean a meet with fewer glitches. And the dedicated volunteer force accepted a meet twice as long.

Instead of having the four-class finals extended over nine hours, each class finished theirs in about three. Recovery times between races were much shorter. But many athletes had no reference point because last year’s season was wiped out by COVID-19.

All they knew was that the finals schedule was similar to those from the regular season.

Those shorter sessions may be more attractive to the general track fan. Neuhaus said some people said not having to fight for parking spaces and seats were reasons for them coming back to the meet.