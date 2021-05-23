Pospisil: Nebraska state track must choose a path — run two days, four days or meet in the middle

The state track meet got to the finish line as a winner. Now in which direction does it go?
A return to the traditional two-day schedule at Burke Stadium always is an option. But after the success of spreading the four classes over four days, a move born of pandemic reasons, a three-day meet or tweaking a four-day meet is on the table.
NSAA officials heard more positives than negatives about the deviation, especially not having the traditional all-class finals Saturday. Class D and Class A were Thursday.
“I think the fan experience may have been better," said the NSAA’s Nate Neuhaus, the meet’s co-director. “With the parking, the restrooms, the concessions and the ability to sit, it wasn’t so crowded. I think that having the field events running uncontested for 90 minutes before the running events was a positive.
“Because it wasn't as hectic, we ran a better meet than in the past. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase the kids.”
What were the negatives?
“We knew from some of the feedback from the coaches, it was the quick turnaround in some of the events may have been tough on some of the athletes that were in certain events, some of the conflicts, but beyond that, I don't know really what else was that negative," Neuhaus said.
Jay Bellar, the NSAA’s executive director, said one gripe (if you can call it that and actually it’s a compliment to the athletes) was that some coaches like to watch Class A when their classes aren’t competing. That’s likely true for athletes, as well.
Some observations after spending four days dodging starlings in a temporary press box long overdue for replacement:
All the dire weather forecasts didn’t come to pass. Thankfully. A few showers, no storms.
No weather delays usually mean a meet with fewer glitches. And the dedicated volunteer force accepted a meet twice as long.
Instead of having the four-class finals extended over nine hours, each class finished theirs in about three. Recovery times between races were much shorter. But many athletes had no reference point because last year’s season was wiped out by COVID-19.
All they knew was that the finals schedule was similar to those from the regular season.
Those shorter sessions may be more attractive to the general track fan. Neuhaus said some people said not having to fight for parking spaces and seats were reasons for them coming back to the meet.
What will the Omaha Public Schools say about a longer meet? The district agreed to this year’s changes because they were of an emergency nature. But would it be content having the meet on weekdays again while school was in session at Burke?
Stadium renovations? Where are they?
It was in September 2019 when it was announced that with a $500,000 grant from the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, a $2 million project to build new restrooms, concessions areas and press box — and field-level team accommodations — and name the field for longtime coach Larry Jacobsen was more than 75% funded. Since then, only the sound of crickets publicly.
This project has been languishing. This must be a priority for OPS. And Omaha. Why?
There’s a new stadium in Grand Island that would love to be the home of state track. It could handle the demands of a four-day meet easier than two days. Omaha has four mainstays of its annual sports season — state track, state wrestling, the College World Series and the Pinnacle Bank Championship golf tournament. Can our city’s tourism industry afford to lose one?
Iowa has gone to a three-day meet with its four classes. This year, its equivalents of Classes B and C ran the morning session and its “A and D” the evening session. It has its longest race, relay and the 400-meter time-comparison finals on Thursdays along with the 100, 200 and shuttle-hurdle relay heats. Fridays are the high hurdles heats, the 400 hurdles and 800 relays finals and heats for the 400, 1,600 and distance medley relays. Saturdays are finals in nine events that include four relays. Iowans love their relays.
Quite likely this summer, the NSAA will decide the direction it will take the meet at Burke — the NSAA/OPS agreement (for a two-day meet) runs through 2025.
“I've heard people ask about can we do something three days and have a championship Saturday like we have before," Bellar said. "I don't know that anything's off the table, I don't know that any changes are in order. I think we’re going to say, ‘What do you think?’ and go from there.”