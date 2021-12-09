Pospisil: Next up for NSAA? Crafting schedules with new high schools

NORFOLK, Neb. — Now the fun begins for Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus and the NSAA scheduling team.
The next two-year scheduling cycle for high school football starts what looks to be a decade of metro-area schools growing and spinning off new schools. New in 2022 will be Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha, and Northwest in Lincoln. The next fall, Gretna East and Lincoln Standing Bear will open.
The scheduling process began Wednesday.
The Nebraska School Activities Association board accepted the grades 9-10-11 numbers it received from the Nebraska Department of Education. Those enrollments determine the classifications for football in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and all other activities for the 2022-23 school year.
Class A football will have 31 schools the next two seasons. Hastings would have been No. 32. Wednesday, after the numbers came out, school officials decided that while Hastings has 13 more boys than the 425 threshold for Class A, it will opt down to Class B and be ineligible for the playoffs. Thus Class B will have 24 schools next year and 26 the following year.
By Thursday, Neuhaus intends to have classifications posted on the website, then district assignments soon after. In January, the scheduling process begins in earnest.
We had two questions for him. Will crossover games between classes be needed? Will separate schedules for 2022 and 2023 be needed to handle Gretna East and Standing Bear starting in 2023?
Crossover games are needed whenever there are an odd number of teams. Eleven-man football has 131 teams, eight-man 115. So yes, Class A will have an odd number. It looks like there will be opportunities for the new schools to play older siblings in their districts, like Omaha Northwest-Westview or Omaha Bryan-Buena Vista. Meanwhile, it looks like Classes C-1 and C-2 each could have an odd number.
As of now, Neuhaus said he hopes the NSAA can avoid creating separate schedules to accommodate the new schools. Having all the new schools in Class B helps. He foresees being able to plug Gretna East and Standing Bear into the two-year schedules, then each week in 2022 pairing the two that would be playing the new schools that week in 2023.
Projections were used for the five new schools in the Omaha and Lincoln areas for their placement. Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha are envisioned at 650 total enrollment (325 boys, 325 girls), Gretna East at 600 (300, 300) and Northwest and Standing Bear in Lincoln at 500 (250, 250).
Falling out of Class B in football — the cutoff is 160 boys — are Omaha Roncalli (157), Alliance (149), Aurora (148) and McCook (145). Platteview was one boy away from moving into B.
The new split of the remaining 11-man teams into Classes C-1 and C-2 appears to have landed at 85. Previously, C-1 had a 70-boy threshold. Schools projected to be changing from C-1 to C-2 are Boone Central, Mitchell, Kearney Catholic, Malcolm, Battle Creek, Fillmore Central, Milford, North Bend and Wood River (ending its co-op with Shelton). No schools will move from C-2 to C-1.
South Sioux City, which opted down to Class B the past cycle, appears to accept its Class A standing. And why not?
The two schools the Cardinals beat last year (they gained a forfeit from an Iowa school) were from OPS. The new Omaha schools would have been better served by opting up into Class A for football as the district is doing for all other sports. The pool of like-talent teams is much larger in A than B for the strugglers.
Wednesday’s meeting was held in conjunction with the state play production championships in Norfolk. The NSAA board reviewed 42 proposals, 13 asking for changes in bylaws, that made it through the November district legislative meetings.
Among the requests are to adopt the 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games played at Class A schools, use replay at the state basketball tournament to judge only whether a shot was a 2-pointer or 3-pointer and whether it was shot in time, add a third class in baseball, raise the enrollment limit in eight-man football from 47 boys to 55, add No. 3 doubles in state tennis and allow coaches to appeal their ejections.
Fremont, Ogallala win
At the NSAA unified bowling championships Monday, Fremont in Class A and Ogallala in Class B were the team winners.
In the head-to-head finals at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Fremont swept Millard North in a best-of-five final. Ogallala needed four games against York.
Hingst retiring
One of the deans of high school football coaches, Marty Hingst of Milford, announced Wednesday that this was his last season after 43 years.
His teams were back-to-back Class C-1 state champions in 1995 and 1996 while winning 37 consecutive games for the class record. He finishes with 275 wins.
Book signing
I’ll be at the Bookworm, 90th Street and West Center Road, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday signing copies of my book “Nebraska Golf — Out of the Shadows.”
The book is $29.95 and also is on sale in The World-Herald lobby and the Barnes & Noble bookstore at Oak View Mall. Online, go to owhstore.com.