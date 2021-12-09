Pospisil: Next up for NSAA? Crafting schedules with new high schools

We had two questions for him. Will crossover games between classes be needed? Will separate schedules for 2022 and 2023 be needed to handle Gretna East and Standing Bear starting in 2023?

Crossover games are needed whenever there are an odd number of teams. Eleven-man football has 131 teams, eight-man 115. So yes, Class A will have an odd number. It looks like there will be opportunities for the new schools to play older siblings in their districts, like Omaha Northwest-Westview or Omaha Bryan-Buena Vista. Meanwhile, it looks like Classes C-1 and C-2 each could have an odd number.

As of now, Neuhaus said he hopes the NSAA can avoid creating separate schedules to accommodate the new schools. Having all the new schools in Class B helps. He foresees being able to plug Gretna East and Standing Bear into the two-year schedules, then each week in 2022 pairing the two that would be playing the new schools that week in 2023.

Projections were used for the five new schools in the Omaha and Lincoln areas for their placement. Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha are envisioned at 650 total enrollment (325 boys, 325 girls), Gretna East at 600 (300, 300) and Northwest and Standing Bear in Lincoln at 500 (250, 250).