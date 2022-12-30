Pospisil: No. 1 Bellevue West has chance to widen gap in Class A in metro semifinals

The consensus is that there’s a gap between Bellevue West and the rest of Class A.

Which way is the gap headed? Widening or shrinking?

Omaha Westside is the next one up to swing away at the Thunderbirds. The reward for Friday’s 49-42 win over Papillion-La Vista South is a 1:45 p.m. semifinal Saturday against top-ranked Bellevue West — on the Thunderbirds’ court.

“They’re the unanimous No. 1 team. No matter who you ask, or who you talk to, they're the best team,’’ Westside coach Jim Simons said. “You want to play the best and see where you're at. They’re going to teach us a lot about ourselves and where we're at tomorrow, and hopefully we're good enough and compete well enough that we can teach them a little bit about themselves as well.”

The tourney hosts racked up their season high for scoring — and the most points in a tournament game since the 1990-91 season — with their 98-61 win over No. 9 Elkhorn South.

Saturday’s other semifinal, at 3:30, pits two-time defending state champion Millard North, still undefeated after Friday’s 59-47 win over Omaha Bryan, against the winner of the Omaha Creighton Prep/Gretna game that finished after the newspaper's deadline.

Westside got to 7-1 with a sputtering offense against the Titans.

“They made a pretty good documentary called Survive and Advance,’’ Simon said. “Obviously you're building towards the end of the year and no matter what level of basketball, especially if it's 1-and-done, you have to win an ugly game.”

He had unwanted flashbacks to last year’s state tournament, when the Warriors went cold and went 1-and-done.

Papio South (5-3) packed it in, taking away the Warriors’ driving lanes. “They were going to see if we can beat them from 3,’’ Simons said. “Then we let our offense impact our defense. It was a carbon copy of last year (at state), but the difference was, I thought in the fourth quarter, we really made some winning plays.”

Kevin Stubblefield, whose 22 points were his most in five games, broke a 1-for-14 streak on 3s with a go-ahead trey with 5 minutes left. The Titans were shooting as poorly save for sophomore Bryson Bahl, who had kept them going with 12 points in the third quarter. He finished with 23.

Malik Crawford followed up Stubblefield’s shot with his own triple and Papio South never had the ball again in a one-possession game.

“Kevin kind of led the charge, but the young guys on the floor, we got some loose balls, we started to get stops again,’’ Simons said.

Papillion-La Vista South (5-3)... 5 9 16 12 — 42

Omaha Westside (7-1)............ 10 13 9 17 — 49

PS: Bryson Bahl 23, Reece Kircher 4, Maal Jal 4, Jack Wallace 4, Aiden Miller 3, Andrew Petersen 2, Ty Jelinek 2.

OW: Kevin Stubblefield 22, Malik Crawford 8, Tate Odvody 8, Kevin Brown 6, Caleb Benning 5.

Bellevue West 98, Elkhorn South 61

West ran out the clock, not shooting when it could have had the first 100-point game at Metro since the 1990-91 quarterfinals, when West beat Omaha Central 104-90.

It seemed to be the 9-0 Thunderbirds’ most complete game, and coach Doug Woodard concurred.

“Because I think Elkhorn South is a very good team,” he said. “They hadn’t played a difficult schedule and it’s a younger team. And in bumping up levels, maybe were a little bit shell-shocked. I think that they're going to win a lot of basketball games.

“I was concerned about this, but we were more locked in defensively that we've been all year at least for the first half.”

The Thunderbirds become scary-good when they are locked in. They led 52-23 at halftime. Alec Noonan tied the tourney high with 28 points for Elkhorn South, but West put four in double figures — Jaden Jackson with 25, Robby Garcia with 16, Josiah Dotzler with 15 and Jacob Arop with 12.

Elkhorn South (6-2)..... 7 16 18 20 — 61

Bellevue West (9-0)... 23 29 18 28 — 98

ES: Alec Noonan 28, Owen Musil 10, Jackson Moeller-Swan 8, Caden Stone 6, Evan Werner 3, Madden Riggs 2, Aidan Skradis 2, Nathan Armstrong 2.

BW:, Jaxon Stueve 7, Steven Poulicek 7, Eldon Turner 6, Josh High 4, Isaiah McMorris 2, Kona Fern 2, J’dyn Bullion 2.

Millard North 59, Bryan 47

Mustangs coach Michael Etzelmiller said unlike recent seasons, Millard North has to be defensive-minded and his players are embracing it. A’mare Bynum got 17 points, eight more than any of his teammates.

On offense, the new coach said, Millard North is spreading the floor to take advantage of mismatches. “Our goal is to get the ball in the paint, whether it's through the pass, drive, post-up Derek (Rollins), any way we can, trying to utilize some of our athletes.”

Bryan (4-4) was within five points early in the final quarter before Millard North (8-0) began pulling away. A 15-foot jumper by Skylen Williams started an 11-0 run.​ Williams and Elijah Gaeth each had 14 points, Neal Mosser 12 from four 3s and Rollins 11.

Omaha Bryan (4-4).... 8 8 13 13 — 47

Millard North (8-0)... 17 8 17 17 — 59

OB: A’mare Bynum 17, Amir Martin 9, Mat Tut 7, Isaiah Jackson 7, Elijah McCullough 7.

MN: Skylen Williams 14, Elijah Gaeth 14, Neal Mosser 12, Derek Rollins 11, Camden Monie 6, Paxon Piatkowski 2.

Consolation games

Omaha Benson 81, Omaha Buena Vista 26: Ronald Harlan had 14 of his 24 points in the first half for the 3-4 Bunnies. Buena Vista fell to 0-9.

Omaha North 59, Omaha Burke 47: The Vikings (4-5) got 14 points from Daleron Thomas in their reversal of a 77-49 loss to Burke (3-8) on opening weekend.

Millard West 65, Bellevue East 40: Zac Grandgenett’s 15 points helped the Wildcats (2-6) end a four-game losing streak. East fell to 3-7.

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Friday