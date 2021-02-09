Pospisil: No. 1 Bellevue West rallies for comeback win over Waukee

“I just think we've played 19 games, they've played 11 or whatever, and we've probably a little better conditioned because of that. It got into their legs and obviously the defense bothered them.”

Woodard said West gave up on trapping because of the Warriors’ height and began to make them have to attack the basket.

“We were supposed to get up and make their guards tired because they don’t have a true point guard," Fidler said. “So the first quarter was pretty bad for us but second quarter we locked in the rest of the game we just stuck to the game plan.”

West (18-1) took its first lead, 39-37, on Dotzler’s 3 early in the second half. It was 52-50 after three quarters, then the T-birds started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 surge while Payton Sandfort was out for treatment on an ankle he hurt while flying at Fidler’s 3-point try to end the third.

William Kyle had three blocks in the final period, when Waukee made only 3 of 15 tries (20%).