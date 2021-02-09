Pospisil: No. 1 Bellevue West rallies for comeback win over Waukee

Bellevue West didn’t let Omaha win. Chucky Hepburn got a sweet 18th birthday gift. Nebraska high school basketball improved its stature.
And the Thunderbirds are primed to play the nation’s No. 3 team on Saturday.
When Omaha Biliew and the rest of Waukee’s talented lineup were red-hot coming off the bus from suburban Des Moines, blowing out to a 25-10 lead, all the spoils of an interstate win were in doubt.
A 29-point turnaround later, it was No. 1 Bellevue West with a 74-60 home victory over Iowa’s No. 2 team.
“They had to stop hitting 27-footers, that was part of it," West coach Doug Woodard cracked.
Frankie Fidler had 26 points (21 after halftime), Hepburn had 20 with a near-triple double that included eight rebounds and nine assists and Josiah Dotzler ignited the Thunderbirds’ rally by scoring 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, West kept a team with four future Division I players in check. Drake-bound Tucker DeVries, son of Drake coach and former Creighton assistant Darien DeVries, led the Warriors with 13 points but went 4-of-16 from the floor. Iowa-bound Payton Sandfort had 12 points, with sophomore brother Pryce Sandfort, Malik Allen and Biliew with 11 apiece.
“Obviously they were on fire the first quarter and we were back on our heels a little bit," Woodard said. “The depth of some of those shots got us back on our heels and once we got gathered into the game — nobody's going to shoot like that a whole game — and so we weathered the storm.
“I just think we've played 19 games, they've played 11 or whatever, and we've probably a little better conditioned because of that. It got into their legs and obviously the defense bothered them.”
Woodard said West gave up on trapping because of the Warriors’ height and began to make them have to attack the basket.
“We were supposed to get up and make their guards tired because they don’t have a true point guard," Fidler said. “So the first quarter was pretty bad for us but second quarter we locked in the rest of the game we just stuck to the game plan.”
West (18-1) took its first lead, 39-37, on Dotzler’s 3 early in the second half. It was 52-50 after three quarters, then the T-birds started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 surge while Payton Sandfort was out for treatment on an ankle he hurt while flying at Fidler’s 3-point try to end the third.
William Kyle had three blocks in the final period, when Waukee made only 3 of 15 tries (20%).
“He helps up sometimes too much, which takes him out of the play and they’re able to dump it inside," Woodard said of the 6-foot-7 junior. “Waukee wasn’t able to do that. He bided his time and stayed by the basket. And when the ball got there there’s not enough room to pass it and dump it off. He was a presence that helped turn the game around.”
Waukee, Iowa (10-2)........25 12 13 10—60
At Bellevue West (18-1)....12 22 18 22—74
W: Tucker DeVries 13, Payton Sandfort 12, Pryce Sandfort 11, Omaha Biliew 11, Malik Allen 11, Cade Kelderman 2.
BW: Frankie Fidler 26, Chucky Hepburn 20, Josiah Dotzler 15, Greg Brown 6, William Kyle 4, Evan Inselman 3.
Omaha Skutt 66, Norris 58
Over at Omaha Skutt, the Skyhawks staked a claim to No. 1 in Class B with their 66-58 win over Norris. The Titans were second in this week’s rankings, Skutt third. No. 1 was Elkhorn Mount Michael, which fell 52-44 Tuesday night at unranked Class C-1 Omaha Concordia.
Skutt beat its third ranked opponent in a row with a game coming up Friday at No. 4 Elkhorn. Norris led only once in the second half, 30-28 on Dane Small’s basket, before sophomore guard JJ Ferrin and senior guard Ben Hawk came off the bench for three 3s.
The SkyHawks (13-4) led 39-38 after three quarters, then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and Norris (14-2) never got closer than four despite getting 22 points from Trey Deveaux and 15 from Dane Small.
“Norris is scary dangerous, but I thought our guys were, were ready to go," Skut coach Kyle Jurgens said. “It’s like a broken record but it starts with defense for us and Norris is a tough group to defend. I think our kids really sell out on the defensive end and especially at this point in the year, I think that's what you got to do to give yourself a chance.”
Charlie Fletcher, with 12 points, led four Skyhawks in double figures. Hawk and Ferrin combined for 20.
“They really provided a huge lift for us," Jurgens said.
Norris (14-2)....................12 12 14 20—58
At Omaha Skutt (13-4)....18 10 11 27—66
N: Trey Deveaux 22, Dane Small 15, Brayson Mueller 8, CJ Hood 7, Cade Rice 4, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson 2.
OS: Charlie Fletcher 12, Luke Skar 11, James Gninefou 11, Ben Hawk 11, JJ Ferrin 9, Sam Kudron 7, Grant Dvorak 3, Jake Brock 2.
Concordia 52, Mount Michael 44
Concordia (16-4) scored the most impressive win in its history behind Karsten Mathsen, whose 16 points came after halftime. The Mustangs outscored Mount Michael (16-2) 18-8 in the final quarter.
Elkhorn Mount Michael (16-2).....13 11 12 8—44
At Omaha Concordia (16-4)..........7 10 17 18—52
MM: Parker Hottovy 9, Brad Bennett 8, Kaleb Brink 6, Joe Brueggeman 5, Airan Lopez 5, Joseph Chouinard 5, Kuon Kuon 4, Kyle Pelan 2.
OC: Karsten Mathsen 16, Justin Otten 12, Zac Kulus 11, Jan Groninga 8, Gage Kanzmeier 3, Zach Alharithy 2.