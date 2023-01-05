Pospisil: No. 1 Bellevue West stay perfect in win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Coming off Iowa’s Christmas break, not playing since Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Thursday night’s assignment was hardly ideal for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

A game against the nation’s No. 23 team, Nebraska’s top-ranked Bellevue West.

“You definitely would like to play one game before that,’’ Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “Honestly I thought our kids were pretty good.

“They’re just really good.”

With a game-high 21 points, Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler was good for West. Near perfect was its sometimes spotty free-throw shooting. And good at times was its offensive rebounding as the Thunderbirds improved to 11-0 with the 75-57 victory in the Lynx’ fieldhouse.

Bellevue West trailed once, at 20-19, on a basket by 6-foot-6 center Mathok Mathok. Averaging 17.5 points and 12 rebounds in his first four games, he had 18 and 12 before fouling out.

“He’s a matchup nightmare,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said. “He’s so hard to stop down low.”

Toss in 6-6 sophomore forward Creighton Bracker and 6-3 junior guard Cole Arnold, who combined for 27 points, and West had issues denying them around the basket.

Had Etienne Higgins, a sophomore, gotten going from the perimeter — he got off only three 3-pointers, making one — Woodard said West’s defense would have been stretched more.

“They’re physical,” he said. “They’re bigger than most teams we’ve played. They were able to exploit us quite a bit with some post stuff, so we have to get stronger.”

Jaxon Stueve and Robby Garcia had 12 points apiece, with Garcia getting eight rebounds. They had 12 points in putbacks, nine in the first half.

Dotzler had three of West’s five 3s. He was 50% on those — the rest of the team — 18%. It’s the third game in a row in which the Thunderbirds’ outside game has been suspect.

Five feet closer in, they made their first 18 free throws and were 22 of 24 for the game. After making 3 of 11 in their home gym Monday night while winning the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament.

“If we project that percentage (27%) out tonight, we’re seven for 24 and in a one-possession game or worse,’’ Woodard said. “We’ve been an up-and-down free-throw shooting team. I don’t think we’re probably this good, but we’re not 3 for 11 either. You have to find a way to a happy medium.”

Isaacson said the preparations for Bellevue West made his team (6-2) better “and we did some good things tonight.”

“But with them,” he said, “you almost have to be perfect the whole game. It was just those little lapses.”

At the end of the second quarter, after being within a basket, the Lynx missed two one-and-ones and gave up the final six points to 3s by Steven Poulicek and Dotzler to trail 42-31.

Small solace for the Lynx is that it was West’s closest game of the season.

“With our kids, the big lesson was we did some really good things tonight. It's just got to be for longer stretches,’’ Isaacson said. “I thought we played good for 20, 22 minutes. Against a team like that it has to be close to 32 minutes. We just have to put it together for longer stretches. That just starts with practicing at a little higher level.”

Bellevue West (10-0).......... 19 23 15 18 — 75

CB Abraham Lincoln (6-1)... 16 15 15 11 — 57

BW: Josiah Dotzler 21, Jaxon Stueve 12, Robby Garcia 12, Jaden Jackson 9, Jacob Arop 9, Eldon Turner 4, Steven Poulicek 3, Isaiah McMorris 3.

L: Mathok Mathok 18, Creighton Bracker 14, Cole Arnold 13, Jayden Calabro 11, Etienne Higgins 3, Hunter Pearce 1.

Bellevue West girls 57, CB Abraham Lincoln 54

Back-to-back missed one-and-one opportunities didn’t deter the Metro champion Thunderbirds from holding off Lincoln (6-3).

The Lynx held Naomi White to 12 points, six under her average, but the senior move-in made two free throws with 8 seconds left for the 57-54 lead. The Lynx’s final shot was a 3 by freshman Addie Naughton that hit the front of the rim.

The Lynx’ Emily Pomernackas had her season high of 27 points. Ahnica Russell-Brown, who averaged 11.5 points in her four Metro holiday tournament games, had a team-high 17 points for the Thunderbirds and Kenzie Melcher had 10.

Bellevue West (11-1)...... 10 14 19 14 — 57

CB Abraham Lincoln (6-3)... 8 9 18 15 — 54

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 17, Naomi White 12, Kenzie Melcher 10, Danielle Coyer 9, Zhyael Dotzler 3, Taylee Wharton 3.

L: Emily Pomernackas 27, Jeena Carle 12, Megan Elam 7, Addie Naughton 6, Hutson Rau 2.​

Photos: Bellevue West boy's basketball vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln