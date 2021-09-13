Pospisil: No. 1 Bellevue West vs. No. 2 Millard South could be a track meet, but not so fast ...

Class B has six 3-0 teams — Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn, Plattsmouth and Bennington as the top four in the rankings, with Beatrice and Seward ninth and 10th. The eliminations begin Friday with Skutt’s visit to Bennington, the latter seeking its first win over the SkyHawks.

Here again, line play will tell so much.

Skutt’s defensive wall especially will be under stress trying to shut holes for Bennington senior running back Dylan Mostek, whose first three games have been 355 yards and five touchdowns, 353 yards and five touchdowns and 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Ratings changes

Class A: Kearney’s 42-14 bounce-back win over North Platte cost the Bulldogs their No. 6 ranking. Prep returns at No. 9 for how it made Bellevue West perspire in the fourth quarter.

Class B: Waverly (1-2) couldn’t pull off the win on its first game on its new turf field, falling 14-13 to Elkhorn for its second heartbreaking loss in as many weeks. Its No. 5 rating, along with that for fellow 1-2 teams Aurora and Norris in the next two spots, reflect strength of schedules.