Pospisil: No. 1 Omaha Westside dominates over No. 1 team in Kansas’ Class 5-A

“Our linemen really put it on ourselves and we said this game was going to be won or lost by us,” he said. “Our coaches put down our heads and we came out with a chip on our shoulder.

“We feel disrespected around the state. Other teams get this whole ‘best line in the state’ because they have all these kids with offers. We’re a whole bunch of dogs up there, and I couldn’t be any more proud of my group.”

Payton broke a couple of quarterback counters for the long first-quarter scores.

“We knew they go with the flow pretty hard,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “The counters worked well and Cole made it happen.”

Payton’s third touchdown started the second half after a scoreless second quarter. He stiff-armed an Aquinas defender in the helmet going around left end on the 7-yard run.

Westside’s defense gave up 149 yards to Tank Young, a 5-foot-7, 181-pound senior, and 233 yards overall, but had two fumble recoveries and a fourth-down stop. Tommy Connelly, a junior linebacker, caused both fumbles; the second was a strip of Young that popped to Avante Dickerson. The Minnesota pledge returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.