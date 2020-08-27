Pospisil: No. 1 Westside opens season by shutting out Creighton Prep

Top-ranked Omaha Westside opened its season by beating rival Omaha Creighton Prep 42-0.
The Warriors broke open the game after a scoreless first quarter at Phelps Field. On the first play of the second quarter, North Dakota State-bound Cole Payton threw to Minnesota-bound Avante Dickerson for a 65-yard TD, and the Warriors ran for touchdowns on their next three possessions for a 28-0 halftime lead.
