Pospisil: No. 2 Bellevue West topples previously undefeated No. 1 Millard North

Bellevue West didn’t need a confidence win against Millard North.
The Thunderbirds already knew they could play with the most star-studded team in state history before humbling the No. 1 Mustangs 81-69 Friday night in their gym.
Maybe it was a needed loss for a team that started 16-0. No. 2 Bellevue West schooled the Mustangs in hustle, energy and pure fundamentals. The Mustangs should wear out the game video watching how West moved on offense and defense.
“We weren’t very good on either end," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said.
West’s Chucky Hepburn continues to play the best basketball in the state. The Wisconsin-bound point guard had a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, with four steals. He burned the Mustangs, who never led after the first 90 seconds, with a 30-footer to end the first quarter and a half-court shot to end the first half with a 39-28 Thunderbirds lead.
“The kids had a lot of energy and maintained it most of the time," West coach Doug Woodard said. “There were a lot fewer defensive breakdowns than the last time.”
UNO-bound Frankie Fidler led the Thunderbirds (14-1) with 24 points and chipped in nine rebounds. Josiah Dotzler, who shot poorly when Millard North won the Metro Conference Holiday final 94-91 in double overtime, was 5 of 9 on 3s in the second half for 19 points.
“They both had huge games," Woodard said. “We have a lot of guys who can score and when Josiah gets it going from the 3-point line, it opens up so much room for everybody else. Then Frankie gets it going and I mean it’s kind of like a snowball.
“We had it going pretty good and they didn’t shoot it all that well, obviously.”
After scoring a school-record 48 points on West in the Metro final, Millard North’s Saint Thomas had 13 in the rematch. Hunter Sallis had a game-high 26 points and Tyler Sandoval 14.
“Of course we didn’t want Saint to go off again," Fidler said. “We wanted to pressure their guards and just make it hard for them to get in the paint.”
Millard North (16-1), ranked 14th nationally, never got closer than five in the second half. West had leads as large as 17 points in the final quarter.
Cannon didn’t see a clunker game coming here. He said practices were good this week and he thought the team had been playing well and playing together.
“You’re at home and you think that’s a good thing. It was nice to have a good crowd," said Cannon, who was in the locker room longer than usual before being interviewed.
“We have to play with a lot more intensity defensively, which we had done pretty well in practices. We have to move the ball better side to side when it’s halfcourt. And we have to trust the guys on the floor. We have five good players. We have to move it to all of them.”
Top 10 opponents await both teams on the road Saturday, conditions that tend to be ripe for letdowns after a game like Friday’s. West visits No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep at 7 p.m., after Millard North sees No. 10 Lincoln North Star at 2:45.
Bellevue West (14-1)........20 19 22 20—81
At Millard North (16-1)......16 12 22 19—69
BW: Greg Brown 2-8 0-0 4, Frankie Fidler 10-20 0-0 24, Josiah Dotzler 7-13 0-0 19, Chucky Hepburn 6-12 6-7 21, William Kyle 4-6 2-4 11, Jaxon Stueve 0-1 0-0 0, Evan Inselman 1-2 0-0 2, Jaden Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Preston Ames 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 9-11 81.
MN: Saint Thomas 5-13 2-2 13, Jaden Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Hunter Sallis 11-19 3-3 26, Jasen Green 3-6 1-1 8, Tyler Sandoval 7-10 0-0 14, Colin Monte 0-0 0-0 0, David Harmon 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Dolezal 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn Sipple 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-6 69.
3-point goals: BW 12-29 (Brown 0-3, Fidler 4-8, Dotzler 5-9, Hepburn 3-6, Stueve 0-1, Inselman 0-1, Jackson 0-1), MN 5-15 (Thomas 1-6, Johnson 2-3, Sallis 1-3, Green 1-2, Sandoval 0-1). Total fouls: BW 11, MN 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: none. Turnovers: BW 7, MN 14. Rebounds: BW 32 (Hepburn 12), MN 31 (Green 9). Field-goal percentage: BW .476, MN .517. Free-throw percentage: BW .818, MN 1.000. A: 600 (est.)
No. 2 Bellevue West boys basketball at No. 1 Millard North