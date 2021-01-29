Pospisil: No. 2 Bellevue West topples previously undefeated No. 1 Millard North

“They both had huge games," Woodard said. “We have a lot of guys who can score and when Josiah gets it going from the 3-point line, it opens up so much room for everybody else. Then Frankie gets it going and I mean it’s kind of like a snowball.

“We had it going pretty good and they didn’t shoot it all that well, obviously.”

After scoring a school-record 48 points on West in the Metro final, Millard North’s Saint Thomas had 13 in the rematch. Hunter Sallis had a game-high 26 points and Tyler Sandoval 14.

“Of course we didn’t want Saint to go off again," Fidler said. “We wanted to pressure their guards and just make it hard for them to get in the paint.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Millard North (16-1), ranked 14th nationally, never got closer than five in the second half. West had leads as large as 17 points in the final quarter.

Cannon didn’t see a clunker game coming here. He said practices were good this week and he thought the team had been playing well and playing together.

“You’re at home and you think that’s a good thing. It was nice to have a good crowd," said Cannon, who was in the locker room longer than usual before being interviewed.