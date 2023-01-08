Pospisil: No. 6 Lincoln High has potential to make first state tournament since 2010

Good things are happening in basketball at Lincoln High.

Maybe both its girls and boys teams will qualify for the state tournament, which hasn’t happened for the Links in the same season since 2004.

They’ve already swept the Heartland Conference titles. The girls are 10-1, the boys 9-2.

While the girls went to the Class A semifinals last season, the boys haven’t been in the state tournament since 2010. Even in 2015, when their 19 wins were the most of the decade, they were upset in the first round of districts and didn’t get in as a wild card.

The past three seasons were bleak for the boys — 3-19, 1-18 and 5-18. So nine wins match the Links’ combined win total from those seasons.

It’s go time, coach Dan Noble said. The nine players he used Saturday night in a 62-54 home win over Lincoln Southwest, which followed a three-point loss to Lincoln North Star two nights before, all are seniors. All scored.

“They know it’s their last go-round,” Noble said. “We talked about that (Friday) again, that this is the last time you play Southwest at home. Ever. I think that’s starting to sink in with them.

“They understand we have to play with the sense of urgency. Every team in Class A understands you have to get as many wins as you can wild card-wise to get yourself in the most favorable district.”

Vince Garrett, 6-foot-2, is the only Link averaging in double figures at 13.8. Justin Bolis is at 9.0, Collin Nick 8.5, Bryson Faines 7.9 and Andrew Gaines 6.5.

“We have multiple ways we can beat teams,’’ Noble said. “We have size, we have some guard play, we can shoot it on occasion. That’s where we probably have to get a little better.”

Undefeateds dwindling

The list of 12 remaining unbeatens is assured of shrinking by at least one this week. Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) visits Class B No. 2 Platteview (10-0) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Class C-2’s Freeman (11-0) must navigate through an always-strong A Bracket at the Mudecas Tournament that starts for boys teams on Tuesday. The Falcons open with Johnson County on Tuesday at Beatrice’s city auditorium, then could face 10-2 Tri County in Thursday’s semifinals and possibly D-2 No. 1 Lincoln Parkview in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. final.

Big weekend for Odvody

Omaha Westside’s Tate Odvody crossed the 1,000-point threshold in his career Friday night with 13 against Bellevue West, then put up his season high of 24 in a 69-52 win at Millard North in what was the de facto third-place game of the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament. The teams lost in the tournament semifinals.

Millard North also was the 100th career win for Westside coach Jim Simons.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: While No. 4 Westside and No. 5 Millard North flip-flop spots from last week, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star move in at No. 8 and No. 9. Gone are Omaha Bryan and Lincoln Southeast.

Class B: Omaha Roncalli fell to Platteview and No. 1 Omaha Skutt, yet rises in the ratings a notch to No. 4. Bennington stays third despite giving up 39 points to Platteview’s Connor Millikan in a 72-59 loss. Scottsbluff tumbles from fourth to eighth and Crete gains two notches to No. 5 after it more than doubled the score on the Bearcats in a 68-32 win. McCook falls from sixth to 10th after losing at Class C-1 Sidney 52-44.

Class C-1: Omaha Concordia beat then-No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran 63-46 to move up a rung to eighth and drop Lutheran from the list. Then-No. 10 Boone Central lost to improving O’Neill and Wayne, the latter getting ranked at No. 9. Sidney’s win over McCook lands the Red Raiders (8-2) at No. 10.

Class C-2: No misprint — Grand Island Central Catholic is 10th with a 4-7 record. The Crusaders, with a most ambitious schedule, knocks out previous No. 8 Cross County for comparative results against D-2’s Osceola. GICC beat the Bulldogs, Cross County did not.

Class D-1: Mead loses four spots to No. 8 for a 53-26 home loss to C-2 contender Yutan.

Class D-2: In is Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at No. 10. Out is Paxton, which was No. 8 before getting drubbed 55-20 by D-1 No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center.​

