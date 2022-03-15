Pospisil: No glitches in combined state basketball tournament, but what's the best format?

The mother of all state tournaments is over.

No glitches. Thank goodness the snow forecasts for Thursday were way off.

Some confusion. With the blending of boys and girls games over the six days, necessary for gender equity, the schedule was not easy to track.

Fewer fans. About 20,000 fewer than in 2019, the last normal year for state and the usual separate tournaments. Not wholly unexpected. If a team was out of the tournament on Monday or Tuesday, its fan base wasn’t likely to stick around the rest of the week.

Most of the championship coaches were OK with the weeklong format. Most liked having a day off between games for their players to rest, often going home and sleeping in their own beds, and for their coaching staffs to prepare for the next opponent. Elkhorn North girls coach Ann Prince said she would have preferred the tournament a week earlier, obviously not possible because NU hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament was the reason for the altered schedule, because last week further encroached on spring sports workouts.

But when Falls City Sacred Heart seniors Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz were asked their preference — they were at state all four years — the girls said they’d take the carnival atmosphere and staying in Lincoln over going home after each game.

Theirs is an important viewpoint. State needs to be first about the kids, as the likes of Bellevue West’s Doug Woodard pointed out. They have only four chances in high school to be there. What is best for them?

What about next year’s format? Out-of-hand, another weeklong tournament can almost be ruled out. The girls need their own week, their own time to shine away from the boys. Only if facility availability again was an issue would six days be a possibility.

My sense is that four-day tournaments are in the offing. At Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center only. No high school use except for the third-place games. Going only to the arenas is long overdue. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, playing at Lincoln High or Lincoln East might have been a treat for the smaller schools because those gyms were large and the court dimensions unlike what the schools saw much back home. That’s not been the case for a very long time. Class C-2 games, especially in boys, often test the capacity of Lincoln’s largest high school gyms.

Anchor Class A on Wednesday. It’s the class with the most qualifiers nearest to Lincoln. Those teams commute to the tournament, save for perhaps Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte.

Anchor Class B on Thursday. Then pair Class C-1 with D-2 and Class C-2 with D-1 in the scheduling and create a rotation by the gender and the year of who also plays on Wednesday.

The NSAA will survey schools and determine the 2023 format no later than its May board meeting.

Ratings comments

All champions finished No. 1 and the runners-up No. 2 in the final rankings. But after that ...

Top 10/Class A: No. 3 is Omaha Westside, despite its first-round loss to Omaha Creighton Prep. The Warriors came to state at No. 2. Gretna stays fourth after needing two overtimes to beat Omaha Central, which dropped its final two games and slides from fifth to seventh. Prep moves up to fifth. It cannot go higher because in the regular season it hadn’t defeated a team that made the state tournament. Class B champion Omaha Roncalli is eighth, pushing runner-up Omaha Skutt down to ninth and Class A qualifier Lincoln Pius X to 10th. In Class A, Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Southwest remain ninth and 10th.

Class B: Semifinalists Platteview and Beatrice replace Scottsbluff and Bennington at Nos. 3 and 4, with the latter two teams dropping to Nos. 5 and 6 after their first-round losses. The strength of the eastern teams helps Elkhorn, which remains 10th, nose out McCook and York. The Antlers (12-11), although losing to York in December by a point, had two wins over Class B state qualifiers to none for the Dukes and McCook.

Class C-1: Ashland-Greenwood is ratings champion for the first time, and Auburn is No. 2. Wahoo stays in the top five at No. 4 despite losing to Fort Calhoun in the first round. The Warriors (23-3) went 14-0 against Class B with wins over four state qualifiers. Preseason favorite Omaha Concordia gets the nod for No. 5 over Fort Calhoun on the strength of a 59-34 subdistrict win over the Pioneers, who still have their best season-ending ranking.

Class C-2: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is ratings champion for the third time in four years, the two previous times coming in D-1, with preseason favorite Grand Island Central Catholic second. Howells-Dodge is third because its last three losses, two by one possession, were to the champions.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s finishes first for the first time. Loomis is second. Preseason favorite Nebraska City Lourdes is fifth.

Class D-2: Lincoln Parkview is No. 1 for the first time. O’Neill St. Mary’s is second, bumping preseason favorite and previous No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart to third.

Sportsmanship awards

This year’s recipients were Millard North in A, Bennington in B, Ashland-Greenwood in C-1, Doniphan-Trumbull in C-2, St. Patrick’s in D-1 and Sacred Heart in D-2 in boys and Bellevue West in A, York in B, North Bend in C-1, Elkhorn Valley in C-2, Niobrara/Verdigre in D-1 and Sterling in D-2 in girls.

Class D-2 boys

All-tournament team: Michael Ault, Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview; Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary; Kale Gustafson, Osceola; Jakob Jordan, Sacred Heart.

Scoring leaders: Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary, 21-20-18—59 (19.7 average); Kale Gustafson, Osceola, 22-11-16—49 (16.3); Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-8-16—44 (14.7); Michael Ault, Parkview, 14-9-19—42 (14.0); Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview, 12-17-10—39 (13.0); Jaquez Curry, Parkview, 11-10-17—38 (12.7); Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 13-11-8—32 (10.7); Blake Benson, O’Neill St. Mary, 14-9-9—32 (10.7); Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart, 10-2-19—31 (10.3); Adam Everitt, O’Neill St. Mary, 5-16-10—31 (10.3).

Patterson prevails

In our seasonal contest, colleague Mike Patterson got the better of me again by correctly tabbing four of the six girls winners to my two. He especially was satisfied seeing his alma mater, Roncalli, win Class B boys. By the way, the Crimson Pride were the only one of the six preseason No. 1 teams in boys to be state champions.

