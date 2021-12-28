Pospisil: No high school 3-point line was unexpected but manageable at Metro Holiday tournament

Playing with a shot clock, that was expected.
Playing without the high school 3-point line, unexpected.
The Metro Conference holiday tournaments are in Baxter Arena for the first time. And the only 3-point line on the court is the college line now used by men and women.
It’s more than two feet farther from the basket — 22 feet, 1¾ inches compared to 19-9. It’s curious why Baxter’s staff couldn’t put down the high school 3-point stripe — Metro officials told me they would have had to do it themselves — since at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln the floor gets taped for the state high school tournaments.
To reach a happy medium, the old college women’s line of 20-9 is being used. You can see, barely, where the tape had been.
“I do think the 3-point line has an impact on the game and a fairly significant one, especially for teams like us who aren’t going to get a lot of points with our back to the basket," Omaha Westside coach Jim Simons said Tuesday. “It's obviously the same for both teams, so there's no excuses, but it's certainly different.
‘It's the shot clock we knew about and were well-prepared for, but the 3-point line was a little bit of a surprise.”
It didn’t hinder top-ranked Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds (8-1) made their first two 3s, were 5-of-9 in the first quarter and ended up making 56% — 14 of 25 — in their 83-58 quarterfinal win.
“It makes a little difference," junior Josiah Dotzler said, “but I feel like with our team and the shooters we have it’s not a big deal.”
Most of the shots in the eight tournament games came from behind the college line or with a foot on it.
“Most of them are pretty well behind the high school line anyway," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “Truthfully, if you’re a good shooter a couple feet is not going to make that big a difference. Now the NBA line, that’s a different story. But if you can actually shoot it, it’s obviously better because you’re stretching a defense out more and it’s harder for it to recover.”
In Wednesday night’s semifinals at Baxter, it’s Bellevue West-Omaha Central at 7 p.m., followed by Omaha Westside-Millard North at 8:45.
Millard North 74, Papillion-La Vista 37
David Harmon had 17 points and Creighton-bound Jasen Green 12 for the No. 2 Mustangs (8-0), who got the game into running time mode midway through the final quarter at 72-32.
Millard North (8-0)...........19 17 18 20—74
Papillion-La Vista (4-4)......6 9 12 10—37
MN: David Harmon 17, Jasen Green 12, Jakson Page 9, Nick Dolezal 6, Neal Mosser 3, Isaiah McMorris 9, Elijah Gaeth 6, Devin Wilson 4, Camden Monie 6, Sam Lootens 2.
PL: Kyle Ingwerson 9, Luke Lindenmeyer 8, Spencer Smith 5, Brock Rahl 5, Gavin Morley 2, Keegan Hylok 3, Will Hubert 2, Christian Valadez 1.
Westside 66, Elkhorn South 46
CJ Mitchell came off the bench for 15 points — teammate Tate Odvody had 16 to lead all scorers — as No. 3 Westside (8-1) overcame a slow start against the No. 7 Storm (4-4).
“He gave us a huge lift at the end of the second quarter," Simons said. “Our biggest advantage is we have nine guys who we are really comfortable playing at any point in time in any game against any opponent.”
Omaha Westside (8-1).....8 18 19 21—66
Elkhorn South (4-4).......10 15 9 12—46
OW: Tate Odvody 16, CJ Mitchell 15, Payson Gillespie 11, Reggie Thomas 8, Chandler Meeks 8, Logan Wilson 3, Caleb Benning 3, Kevin Stubblefield 2.
ES: Caden Petersen 10, Henry Burt 9, Alec Noonan 8, Chase Anderson 5, Jackson Moeller-Swan 3, Evan Hill 3, Evan Werner 5, Caden Stone 2, Carson Chochon 1.
Central 58, Creighton Prep 53
The No. 6 Eagles (8-1) fell behind in the third quarter, losing their 33-22 halftime lead, but led for most of the final period and made their last six free throws to close out the No. 4 Junior Jays (6-2).
“We didn’t put the ball in the basket in the third quarter but then we found a way in the fourth to get a couple of runouts and get a couple of shots to fall," Central coach Eric Behrens said. “We created some turnovers out of our press and when you’re struggling to score it allowed us to create a little offense off our defense.”
Loyola signee Jay Dawson of Central and Martel Evans of Prep led their teams with 22 points apiece. Neither team shot 3s well. Central was 6 of 26, Prep 4 of 20 and Joey Rieschl (4 of 9) was the only Junior Jay to cash one.
Omaha Central (8-1)..................17 16 5 20—58
Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2)......11 11 15 16—53
OC: Jay Dawson 22, PJ Davis 11, J’Dyn Bullion 9, DeOmbre Brodie 6, Keah Pajor 5, Awit Mamer 3, Quinton Butts 2.
CP: Martel Evans 22 Joey Rieschl 12, Luke Jungers 9, PJ Newbill 4, Casey O’Malley 4, Josh Townley 2.
Bellevue West 83, Gretna 58
William Kyle was 7-for-7 for a game-high 15 points. Dotzler handed out 12 assists in 20 minutes of action.
“We had a lot of energy and shot exceptionally well," Woodard said. “I thought the ball moved well and guys shared it and ran the court.”
Landon Pokorski led No. 10 Gretna (4-4) with 20 points.
“He’s a tough guard," Woodard said. “We did a better job on (Alex) Wilcoxson because he’s such a good shooter. We didn’t give him a lot of good looks.”
Bellevue West (7-1)....21 20 24 18—58
Gretna (4-4)...............13 12 16 17—83
BW: William Kyle 15, Evan Inselman 14, TK Barnett 11, Jaden Jackson 9, Jaxon Stueve 9, Josiah Dotzler 7, John Mitchell 6, Eldon Turner 6., Jadyn Cascio Jensen 6.
G: Landon Pokorski 20, Alec Wilkins 14, Grant Jensen 9, Michael Stukenholtz 5, Jeff Rozelle 4, Alex Wilcoxson 2, Ty Smolinski 2, Wes Frost 2.