Pospisil: No high school 3-point line was unexpected but manageable at Metro Holiday tournament

Playing with a shot clock, that was expected.

Playing without the high school 3-point line, unexpected.

The Metro Conference holiday tournaments are in Baxter Arena for the first time. And the only 3-point line on the court is the college line now used by men and women.

It’s more than two feet farther from the basket — 22 feet, 1¾ inches compared to 19-9. It’s curious why Baxter’s staff couldn’t put down the high school 3-point stripe — Metro officials told me they would have had to do it themselves — since at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln the floor gets taped for the state high school tournaments.

To reach a happy medium, the old college women’s line of 20-9 is being used. You can see, barely, where the tape had been.

“I do think the 3-point line has an impact on the game and a fairly significant one, especially for teams like us who aren’t going to get a lot of points with our back to the basket," Omaha Westside coach Jim Simons said Tuesday. “It's obviously the same for both teams, so there's no excuses, but it's certainly different.