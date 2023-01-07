Pospisil: None of the seven boys' Lincoln teams are pushovers, but can one win a title?

LINCOLN — There are seven Class A boys teams in this city. All seven went into Saturday with records of .500 or better.

Are any capable of bringing home a state title? At this point, it shades toward doubtful. The Metro Conference remains the power center.

But none of the seven is a pushover. The intracity games are competitive almost every time out. And when they are played on a Friday night, the crowds are showing up — it was packed for Lincoln Southeast-Lincoln Southwest this week.

While Saturday — the death zone, it seems, for getting a decent crowd to show up — was hardly a full house at Lincoln High’s Earl Johnson Gym, it was another city game not settled until deep into the fourth quarter.

The No. 6 Links (9-2) outscored Lincoln Southwest 12-5 in the final 3 minutes for a 62-54 win. It validated their win over the Silver Hawks from the Heartland Conference tournament a week earlier and was a bounce-back from Thursday’s 51-48 loss to Lincoln North Star.

“We know the city is really tough this year,’’ Links coach Dan Noble said. “If you don't show up, it doesn't matter who you are. You look at Southeast and Southwest last night, I mean it was a dogfight. We have to go to Northeast Thursday night and it’s going to be a dogfight then.

“But I think this is helping to get us ready for a stretch run.”

Lincoln basketball, he said, has “a ton of length, a ton of athleticism.” He’s coached in the city for 28 years and “it kind of reminds me maybe of the late 90s, early 2000s. You're seeing bigger houses. People are coming out to watch. It's an exciting brand of basketball.

“A lot of kids, a lot of coaches, a lot of trainers and organizations have done a lot of work and I think we've got a better product overall. Where are we against Omaha? I mean, that's to be determined. Obviously, they've kicked our tail for a while now.”

Southwest (6-4) was coming off short rest after rallying in the fourth quarter against Southeast for a 78-76 win. Lincoln High had a preparation day, but Noble said they never went on the court Friday.

"It was a film session to point out effort plays that the Links didn’t make.”

Southwest coach Alex Bahe has film to use, too, after Saturday to reinforce that the Silver Hawks need consistency.

“Lincoln is very good and very deep, and right now we're kind of beating up on each other a little bit. So you got to bring it every night,’’ Bahe said. “We had an exciting one last night and finished the game really strong.

“I thought we came a little flat today, to be honest. The guys hung in there. I think they kept fighting through the game, but it showed up in missed free throws. I mean, we were really bad. And then we gave up some key offensive rebounds late in the game and so really, the game kind of hinges on those two things.”

Justin Bolis led the Links with 12 points. Collin Nick had 11. Vince Garrett, their season scoring leader at 15.0 a game, didn’t start but came up with seven of his 10 points in the closing run.

Southwest’s Chuck Love had a game-high 15 points. Rylan Smith, who recently became his school’s career scoring leader, and Bhan Buom each had 10. The Hawks had one second-half lead, at 42-41, and were tied with the Links at 44 early in the final quarter.

How long are the dry spells for Lincoln basketball in Class A? No championship since Lincoln High twenty seasons ago. No team in the finals since Lincoln Southwest 14 years ago. Only four first-round wins in 18 tries since then.

Going into Saturday, the city was 18-11 against the Metro Conference. Against ranked Metro teams, it was 3-9. Two wins over No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (North Star, East), one over No. 5 Omaha Westside (Southeast).

So there is promise within the Capitol City teams. As Bahe said, and Noble could have, too, about his team: “I think we're talented enough without a doubt to win a district tournament and win some games in March. It’s about playing the long game, trying to get better and more consistent every night out.”

Lincoln Southwest (6-4)... 12 13 17 12 — 54

Lincoln High (9-2)............. 21 9 13 19 — 62

LSW: Chuck Love 15, Rylan Smith 10, Bhan Buom 10, Lukas Helms 9, Braden Frager 5, Reid Nagel 5.

LH: Justin Bolis 12, Collin Nick 11, Vince Garrett 10, Andrew Gaines 9, Elvis Nguyen 6, Marcelus McCulley 6, Bryson Faines 65, Alyice Hicks 2, Kui Diu 1.​

