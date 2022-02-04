Pospisil: Norfolk Catholic is on the rise as the Knights head to conference final

WAYNE, Neb. — A decade ago, Norfolk Catholic was at its height in boys basketball.

A state championship in 2011 was its first, and the Knights returned to state the next season only to lose in overtime in the first round.

When Kevin Manzer came to the school in 2018, it had had three consecutive losing seasons. Two more came before he guided the Knights to a 14-9 record last season.

With Friday night’s 56-45 win over higher-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Mid-State Conference semifinals, the Class C-2 No. 8 Knights are 16-2 entering Saturday’s title game against Class C-1 No. 7 Wayne. It’s their most wins since that last state tournament appearance in 2012.

“It’s just all the guys. They’re very coachable," Manzer said. “They’re used to winning. They’ve played a lot of varsity sports and yeah, they’ve been building for this.”

Manzer was an assistant at Waverly and Lincoln Pius X prior to Norfolk Catholic. The Knights seem to have that Class B defensive mentality, as they showed in the second half against Cedar. The Class C-2 No. 4 Trojans (16-4) had a basket and two sets of made free throws to show for the first 14 minutes.