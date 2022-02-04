Pospisil: Norfolk Catholic is on the rise as the Knights head to conference final

WAYNE, Neb. — A decade ago, Norfolk Catholic was at its height in boys basketball.
A state championship in 2011 was its first, and the Knights returned to state the next season only to lose in overtime in the first round.
When Kevin Manzer came to the school in 2018, it had had three consecutive losing seasons. Two more came before he guided the Knights to a 14-9 record last season.
With Friday night’s 56-45 win over higher-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Mid-State Conference semifinals, the Class C-2 No. 8 Knights are 16-2 entering Saturday’s title game against Class C-1 No. 7 Wayne. It’s their most wins since that last state tournament appearance in 2012.
“It’s just all the guys. They’re very coachable," Manzer said. “They’re used to winning. They’ve played a lot of varsity sports and yeah, they’ve been building for this.”
Manzer was an assistant at Waverly and Lincoln Pius X prior to Norfolk Catholic. The Knights seem to have that Class B defensive mentality, as they showed in the second half against Cedar. The Class C-2 No. 4 Trojans (16-4) had a basket and two sets of made free throws to show for the first 14 minutes.
They were still in the game as the Knights were ahead only 46-35. But Cedar never got closer than seven in the final 1:48.
“I just can’t enough about the intensity and energy that our guys put in," Manzer said. “It’s kind of a unique defense. The fact our guys bought into it so hard is just a testament to them.
“There’s only so many offensive things a team can do. And once we pick up a pattern that you’re doing, it’s up to you to adjust.”
Norfolk Catholic held Jaxson Bernecker, who had 31 points and 15 rebounds in his quarterfinal, to seven of each.
“He’s a very good ballplayer and he deserves all the attention we gave him," Manzer said. “I’ll put it that way.”
Further elaboration wasn’t going to be forthcoming from the coach. Cedar will be hosting the Knights on Feb. 18 to end the regular season.
“I’m glad you noticed that," Manzer said.
Ben Hammond, a senior whose four 3s were on his first four attempts, had 22 points to lead all scorers. Tate Thoene recorded his 1,000th career point while leading Cedar with 12 points.
The Norfolk Catholic-Wayne final will be a rematch from their Jan. 6 game that the Knights won 38-26.
Hartington CC (16-4).......13 16 4 12—45
Norfolk Catholic (16-2);...14 16 4 22—56
HCC: Tate Thoene 12, Carter Arens 9, Jaxson Bernecker 7, Carson Arens 5, Brett Kleinschmidt 5, Grant Arens 3, Nolan Becker 2, Andrew Jones 2.
NC: Ben Hammond 22, Brennen Kelley 11, Mason Timmerman 9, Kade Pieper 5, Nolan Fennessy 4, Karter Kerkman 4, Preston Burbach 1.
Wayne 53, O’Neill 42
Wayne wiped out O’Neill’s only lead of the game with a 8-0 run in the fourth quarter for a 46-38 lead. Tanner Walling, whose 16 points led the Blue Devils, started the surge with a 3-point play.
Landon Classen, a 6-foot-1 junior, had a game-high 19 points for O’Neill (15-4) and scored his 1,000th career point during the first half.
O’Neill (15-4)......12 11 9 10—42
Wayne (19-2).....14 15 6 18—53
O: Landon Classen 19, Brady Sidak 9, Drew Morrow 6, Keaton Wattier 5, Sean Coventry 2, Kyler Dean 1.
W: Tanner Walling 16, Brandon Bartos 11, Colson Nelsen 6, Sedjro 6, Daniel Judd 6, Alex Phelps 4, Carter Junck 2, Camron Weaselhead 2.