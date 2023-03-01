LINCOLN — If there's to be a fourth state title for North Bend, Kaitlyn Emanuel is going to get a workout.

She did Wednesday against Yutan. She'll have to again Friday against Malcolm in order to get the Tigers back to the title game against either undefeated Bridgeport or once-beaten Adams Central.

North Bend's rotation is shorter without Josie Cleveringa, an injured starter. It puts more of the load on the returning all-stater.

"She took the brunt of a lot," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. "Not only the ball handling and scoring on herself, but a lot of the defense.

"She's got a lot on her plate and we're glad she's on our side."

Emanuel, a 6-foot senior not decided yet on her college path, filled the stat sheet in the 48-43 win that opened the state tournament at Devaney Center. Twenty points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks.

It left Yutan coach Clay Carlton gushing.

"She's a special player. She's tough. I mean, what do you do? She's a great athlete. She can shoot it. She can get to the rim. She's unbelievable in transition.

"She's a tough matchup for everyone. Just great athlete, great competitor. I mean, we have kids who compete like that but they aren't 6-1 and that athletic. She is a special, special player."

New year, new look

The new normal is here for state tournaments.

Or will we have to wait until next year to confirm it?

For the fourth time in as many years, there's a different format or feel to the girls and boys carnivals centered at Pinnacle Bank Arena since the last normal of three days, four first-round sites in 2019.

2020: COVID-19 pandemic. Girls drew record crowds, boys were limited to family (and a few friends) the following week.

2021: Still in pandemic mode. The two tournaments were separate, but spread over five days and played only at PBA.

2022: Big Ten wrestling. Limited to one weekend, the tournaments were combined over six days.

2023: Four days, two sites. The format we've sought for so long. To be able to say "so long" to the high school gyms that the tournaments outgrew.

"I love it," retired Freeman girls coach Ken Cook said. "I get to watch four days."

