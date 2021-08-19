Pospisil: NSAA faces football scheduling conundrum as new high schools open

In case you were wondering, Elkhorn South came on in 2010 and Elkhorn North in 2020. Both opened at the start of scheduling cycles.

What Standing Bear and Gretna East face is akin to when smaller schools seek to merge or form co-ops. The timing is dictated by the NSAA and its two-year cycle, and that shouldn’t be the case. Such important decisions shouldn’t have to line up with football scheduling.

There is the highest degree of respect here for the NSAA staff for drafting the schedules. It’s a monthlong process of completing a statewide jigsaw puzzle and they would prefer not doing it every January. But like 20 years ago, the NSAA is aware well in advance that there are new schools launching mid-cycle and it needs to accommodate them or be prepared for the parental outcry upon discovery.

The NSAA board must consider this issue at its next meeting, before the scheduling timeline kicks in for the NSAA staff and it’s too late for a season two years away.

Next looming question. Should the two new Omaha high schools — Buena Vista and Westview — start out playing Class B football when opening in fall 2022 with only freshmen and sophomores? Their projected NSAA enrollments, which are based on grades 9-10-11 counts, would have them in Class B.