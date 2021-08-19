Pospisil: NSAA faces football scheduling conundrum as new high schools open

The games are back. The bands, the pomp, the fans are back in full force.
This fall starts out resembling 2019 more than 2020 in high school athletics.
Let’s jump ahead, however, to 2023 and what the situation could be at the two new high schools set to open that fall — Lincoln Standing Bear and Gretna East.
Unless NSAA rules change, they will not be allowed to play varsity football in their first year. As it stands, the NSAA will not alter schedules or create separate one-year schedules for the 2022-2023 football scheduling cycle to accommodate the schools’ opening.
But it has before. And because there is precedent, it must do so again.
Here’s a little history lesson. Schools scheduled football games themselves through the 2000 season, when the NSAA took over scheduling as it switched to head-to-head district qualifying for the state playoffs. A secondary reason was that some schools were having difficulty getting full schedules.
The first NSAA-created schedule was for 2001. The NSAA then went to two-year scheduling starting with 2002 and 2003 games. Those schedules factored in the openings of Lincoln Southwest in 2002 and Lincoln North Star and Papillion-La Vista South in 2003. The latter two schools played varsity schedules in the middle of a two-year cycle. Which is what Standing Bear and Gretna East should be allowed to do.
In case you were wondering, Elkhorn South came on in 2010 and Elkhorn North in 2020. Both opened at the start of scheduling cycles.
What Standing Bear and Gretna East face is akin to when smaller schools seek to merge or form co-ops. The timing is dictated by the NSAA and its two-year cycle, and that shouldn’t be the case. Such important decisions shouldn’t have to line up with football scheduling.
There is the highest degree of respect here for the NSAA staff for drafting the schedules. It’s a monthlong process of completing a statewide jigsaw puzzle and they would prefer not doing it every January. But like 20 years ago, the NSAA is aware well in advance that there are new schools launching mid-cycle and it needs to accommodate them or be prepared for the parental outcry upon discovery.
The NSAA board must consider this issue at its next meeting, before the scheduling timeline kicks in for the NSAA staff and it’s too late for a season two years away.
Next looming question. Should the two new Omaha high schools — Buena Vista and Westview — start out playing Class B football when opening in fall 2022 with only freshmen and sophomores? Their projected NSAA enrollments, which are based on grades 9-10-11 counts, would have them in Class B.
It says here the two new schools would be better off opting up in all sports to Class A. The experience of Omaha Benson in 2014-15 gives OPS a case study. When the Bunnies were forced by the NSAA to play football in Class B because of sagging enrollment (the NSAA’s opt-up and opt-down rules have since changed), their record each year was 1-8. Both wins were over Schuyler (which now opts down to Class C-1) and Benson was blown out each year in its other non-district games.
Class A football schedules for Buena Vista and Westview could start by playing each other and Lincoln Northwest, which also opens next fall (as a 9-12 school). BV and Westview then could ask for, and likely get, games against OPS teams that will be losing students to them — Northwest, Benson, South and Bryan. So there would be a minimum of four games of the nine needed. Each appears to be in a six-team district — with 33 schools and six districts likely in Class A, the two new schools (at the back of the line) would fall into six-team, five-game districts.
Since the districts are seeded by success rates the previous scheduling cycle, two more games would likely be against their peer group or smaller Class A schools. That’s six. So even if that’s three top-10 teams left on their district schedules, that’s no different than what the Omaha Northwest and Bryan will face.
With Class A basketball using closed-shop scheduling, it would behoove OPS to have the two new schools competing against the other seven by starting them in Class A. One more factor for going up to A — the freshman recruitment process. The existing OPS schools couldn’t tell eighth-graders considering the newbies that going there would mean their first two years would be in Class B athletics.
At Wednesday’s NSAA board meeting, Executive Director Jay Bellar said, “we’re treating everything like 2019 right now,” when it comes to NSAA activities. His office will listen to Lancaster County’s health department, the governor’s office and the state department of education and be flexible if restrictions due to COVID-19 and its Delta variant change.
“If it gets worse, we may have to go back to what we did last year," he said. “I hope that’s not the case.”
Games not played will be considered forfeits rather than no-contests, as happened in 2020-21. Bellar said it seemed apparent that there was “jockeying” by some schools as to games they wanted to play and not play.
State soccer again will be an eight-day tournament at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium, starting on May 9, with four matches a day before the finals on May 16 and 17. The additional two days were added last year to help with COVID-19 protocols. Admission will be for two-match sessions, the norm for other sports.
State track may remain a four-day meet at Burke Stadium, with two classes competing at the same time over two days. The NSAA board will consider formats next month. One possibility would have Classes A and B on Wednesday and Thursday and Classes C and D on Friday and Saturday. It should be the other way around. Based on enrollments, on school schedules (finals?), on all-class gold medals won through the years, on conflicts with other spring sports (baseball, tennis), the two largest classes should wrap up the state meet.
There are four Week Zero football games Friday night. Lincoln North Star heads to Hastings, with Schuyler at Sandy Creek, Blue Hill at Cross County and Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The season kicks off in earnest next week.
