Pospisil: NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game

Reed Emsick and Tanner Nielsen were in street clothes for Omaha Burke, ineligible to play in Saturday’s game at Shawnee Mission South in Kansas.

Their violation? They played Thursday for Burke’s unified basketball team in a Special Olympics Nebraska tournament.

Outside competition, according to Nebraska School Activities Association bylaws. The penalty is a one-game sit-out for each instance.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar is sympathetic to the situation. Acknowledges the optics are bad, student-athletes helping fellow students with disabilities enjoy the game and yet get penalized for it.

“Whether I agree, it’s what the rules say at this point,’’ Bellar said Saturday. “We understand they were trying to donate their time and be good citizens, but if we don’t follow (the rule) for some, then….”

He said Burke self-reported the violation the same day. Burke Athletic Director Jason Williams asked and received the option to choose whether to sit out the two players that night or on Saturday.

“Burke was very good to work with,” Bellar said. “We asked if (the two players) were just coaching and giving advice, but (Burke) said they were playing in the game. Jason and the Burke coaches didn’t know they were doing that.”

While it wouldn’t have kept Emsick and Nielsen from missing a game, the NSAA has an outside participation waiver that schools can request. Usually those are for the likes of Olympic Development Program tryouts, but Bellar said it would have applied to this situation. The one-for-one sit-out wouldn't change, but asking for the waiver would have alerted school officials and they could have informed the students of the ramifications.

Social media has gone off on this. Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, a Millard West grad whose Playmakers program covers much of the same ground as Special Olympics, asked on Twitter for Bellar’s phone number but the two hadn’t connected as of Saturday afternoon.

The NSAA sanctions unified teams in bowling and track. In each sport, varsity athletes can be partners for the unified team.

“We’re looking to bolster unified sports,’’ said Bellar, who’s in his last year at the NSAA. “I’m not sure which one would be next. Maybe we need to look at all of it.”

Emsick and Nielsen can take heart from something. Burke won the tournament.

