Pospisil: NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics

Reed Emsick and Tanner Nielsen were in street clothes for Omaha Burke, ineligible to play in Saturday’s game at Shawnee Mission South in Kansas.

Their violation? They played Thursday for Burke’s unified basketball team in a Special Olympics Nebraska tournament.

Outside competition, according to Nebraska School Activities Association bylaws. The penalty is a one-game sit-out for each instance.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar is sympathetic to the situation. Acknowledges the optics are bad, student-athletes helping fellow students with disabilities enjoy the game and yet get penalized for it.

“Whether I agree, it’s what the rules say at this point,’’ Bellar said Saturday. “We understand they were trying to donate their time and be good citizens, but if we don’t follow (the rule) for some, then….”

He said Burke self-reported the violation the same day. Burke Athletic Director Jason Williams asked and received the option to choose whether to sit out the two players that night or on Saturday.

“Burke was very good to work with,” Bellar said. “We asked if (the two players) were just coaching and giving advice, but (Burke) said they were playing in the game. Jason and the Burke coaches didn’t know they were doing that.”

While it wouldn’t have kept Emsick and Nielsen from missing a game, the NSAA has an outside participation waiver that schools can request. Usually those are for the likes of Olympic Development Program tryouts, but Bellar said it would have applied to this situation. The one-for-one sit-out wouldn't change, but asking for the waiver would have alerted school officials and they could have informed the students of the ramifications.

Social media has gone off on this. Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, a Millard West grad whose Playmakers program covers much of the same ground as Special Olympics, asked on Twitter for Bellar’s phone number but the two hadn’t connected as of Saturday afternoon.

The NSAA sanctions unified teams in bowling and track. In each sport, varsity athletes can be partners for the unified team.

“We’re looking to bolster unified sports,’’ said Bellar, who’s in his last year at the NSAA. “I’m not sure which one would be next. Maybe we need to look at all of it.”

Emsick and Nielsen can take heart from something. Burke won the tournament.

Trailblazer finals

Wahoo boys 65, Platteview 45

This time, Platteview was in the game until late in the third quarter. But the result was only marginally better than the 78-46 Wahoo win at Platteview two weeks ago.

It was a 12-0 run, including two putbacks and back-to-back 3s by Benji Nelson and Anthony Simon, by Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo (16-1) that turned a one-point game into a 41-30 gap with 1:53 left in the third quarter of the Trailblazer Conference tournament final at Wahoo.

The Warriors held the state’s leading scorer, Connor Millikan, to 18 points before he fouled out.

“We just wanted to make Connor have to work for everything. He's so talented. He's such a good player. And he got loose at times,’’ Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. “I thought the second half we did a little better job of talking and stayed attached to him. We wanted to close on the shooters as best we could.”

As it did at Platteview, Wahoo had four starters score 10 points or more. Marcus Glock had 23, Garrett Grandgenett 13, Anthony Simon 11 and Benji Nelson 10.

“Marcus is great offensively, but I tell you what,’’ Scheef said. “I thought our bright spot was Garrett on the glass. He did an amazing job taking a couple of charges and going after some boards.”

Millikan’s Class B-record career total is 2,780 points. He needs 27 to move into second on the all-class list past Ron Simmons of Sumner, whose 2,406 points came between 1960 and 1964.

Platteview (15-3)... 10 14 7 14 — 45

Wahoo (16-1)....... 15 11 17 22 — 65

P: Connor Millikan 18, Alex Draper 12, Trey Moseman 8, Cael Wichman 5, Reiman Zebert 1, Elijah Steele 1.

W: Marcus Glock 23, Garrett Grandgenett 13, Anthony Simon 11, Benji Nelson 10, Owen Hancock 5, Jaiden Powers 2.

Wahoo girls 41, Malcolm 35

Sammy Leu followed up a 3, her fifth of the game, with a steal and layup for a 38-33 lead after Malcolm tied the game at 32-32. Leu finished with 20 points.

The Warriors (14-3) remained undefeated in their class. All three losses have been to Class B teams.

Malcolm freshman Halle Dolliver led the Clippers (15-4) with 15 points.

Malcolm (15-4)... 9 8 9 9 — 35

Wahoo (14-3)... 11 6 13 11 — 41

M: Halle Dolliver 15, Emma Brown 9, Alyssa Fortik 7, Diamond Sedlak 4.

W: Sammy Leu 20, Ella Lacey 11, Autumn Iversen 3, Teagan Watts 3, Ava Lausterer 2, Sarah Kolterman 1, Sidney Smart 1.​

