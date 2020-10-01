Pospisil: NSAA shifts to online tickets, contactless entry for all championships

Spectators will have to wear face coverings during volleyball matches and at outdoor events when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible. Additionally, host schools in the postseason can establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments, but those must be the same for all teams, officials and spectators.

Athletes will be allowed, but not required, to wear masks while competing. Coaches and bench personnel are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

There will be no delays in the postseason schedule. If a team cannot participate because of COVID-19, it must forfeit or withdraw from competition.

Of course, all eyes will be focused on Grand Island High School should the Islanders be a first-round host in the all-inclusive Class A playoffs. In the first round the Nos. 9 through 16 seeds will host the bottom eight seeds on Oct. 30.

During her News Channel Nebraska interview last Friday during the G.I.-Omaha Westside game, Grand Island Superintendent Tawana Grover was noncommittal on what the district would do since it would have to drop its ban on visiting parents and senior-class student sections. If not, then it appears it would either have to find an agreeable neutral site or give the game to the lower-seeded team.