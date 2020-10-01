Pospisil: NSAA shifts to online tickets, contactless entry for all championships

Grandparents, and everyone else, are going to need smartphones to buy tickets and enter Nebraska School Activities Association state championship events.
“In an effort to improve safety at all of our championship venues, the NSAA is shifting to online only tickets for our state championship events,’’ the association announced this week in its monthly online newsletter. “The NSAA will use contactless entry into all championships beginning with the 2020 fall championships.
“Online tickets will be purchased through GoFan. Online tickets must be on your phone, either through the app or your email for redemption — no printed tickets allowed.”
For the fall, this will impact state softball at Hastings, state cross country at Kearney and state volleyball and football in Lincoln.
While it’s an understandable change because of the pandemic, it’s guaranteed to cause confusion the first time around. Gate personnel will have to show patience as they instruct walkups how to buy online before walking in.
Be prepared, too, to pay a convenience fee to GoFan on the tickets. It will range from $1.25 on a normal $5 student ticket to $1.50 on a $10 adult ticket for some daylong admissions.
Postseason protocols
None of the NSAA’s postseason safety requirements comes as a surprise.
Spectators will have to wear face coverings during volleyball matches and at outdoor events when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible. Additionally, host schools in the postseason can establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments, but those must be the same for all teams, officials and spectators.
Athletes will be allowed, but not required, to wear masks while competing. Coaches and bench personnel are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
There will be no delays in the postseason schedule. If a team cannot participate because of COVID-19, it must forfeit or withdraw from competition.
Of course, all eyes will be focused on Grand Island High School should the Islanders be a first-round host in the all-inclusive Class A playoffs. In the first round the Nos. 9 through 16 seeds will host the bottom eight seeds on Oct. 30.
During her News Channel Nebraska interview last Friday during the G.I.-Omaha Westside game, Grand Island Superintendent Tawana Grover was noncommittal on what the district would do since it would have to drop its ban on visiting parents and senior-class student sections. If not, then it appears it would either have to find an agreeable neutral site or give the game to the lower-seeded team.
“We will cross that bridge when we get there,’’ she said. Then added, “These are tough times, and we have received a lot of criticism, but I want you to know we have big hearts here in the city of Grand Island. This is a wonderful city. I love traveling all across the state of Nebraska. I have a lot of love for the state of Nebraska.
“Even though we’re in a tough position here where we’ve made some tough decisions, our community has gone above and beyond to show our fans some love, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re all Nebraska strong.”
Five games to follow Friday
Top 10 No. 8 Gretna (5-0) at Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (4-1), 7 p.m.: This always was the most intriguing of the crossover games between Classes A and B and Gretna’s best start in its first three years in Class A adds to it. Skutt’s secondary may be the best that Gretna sophomore passer Zane Flores has faced this year.
Top 10 No. 9 Millard North (1-3) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (5-0): Millard North’s off week allowed some of its secondary to get healthy. The Mustangs need to be at full strength against a Westside team that averages six touchdowns a game. TV: Cox 13.
Top 10 No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (2-2) at No. 10 North Platte (4-0), 7 p.m.: It’s believed this is the first regular-season game between the teams. Prep had its great escape against Millard West, a 29-26 win after trailing 26-0 with 10 minutes left. North Platte bowled over Lincoln Northeast with more than 550 yards rushing. Radio: KOOQ (98.1, 1410, North Platte).
Class B No. 2 Norris (4-1) at No. 8 Plattsmouth (5-0), 7 p.m.: The challenges come hot and heavy these next two weeks for the undefeated Blue Devils. After Norris is an Oct. 9 game at No. 6 Waverly.
Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (5-0) at Central City (3-2): The best defense in Class C-1 invades Preferred Popcorn Field to face the state’s leader in passing yards, Kale Jensen. He threw for 440 yards last week and has 1,841 yards through five games. Radio: KICS (1550, Hastings).
