Pospisil: Omaha-area, Lincoln teams have work to do to make Class A playoffs

This could be an unusual year for the Class A playoffs.

Maybe only one Omaha Public Schools team makes it. Maybe only one from the Millard Public Schools. Maybe two from the Lincoln Public Schools. Maybe every team outside the Omaha and Lincoln areas but one.

With two weeks left in the regular season, it looks like few teams have a chance to move into the top 16 in points that determine the playoff fields beyond the district winners.

If the playoffs were to begin this week, the first-round matchups would be Millard South as the No. 1 seed against Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside as the No. 2 seed against Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue West against Fremont, Elkhorn South against Grand Island, Omaha Creighton Prep against Kearney, Gretna against Lincoln East, Omaha Burke against Lincoln Southeast and North Platte against Columbus.

Millard West, Omaha Central and Omaha North — all 2-5 — seem to have the best hopes of bumping out lower seeds. Each would have to win out. Millard West and North draw the toughest assignments. West hosts North Platte — which upset Noah Walters and Lincoln East 41-38 at home — on Friday. North hosts Fremont on Friday.