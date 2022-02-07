Pospisil: Omaha-area, Lincoln teams poised to dominate Class A district seedings — for now

But HLHF won 54-38. What widened the gap?

Bulldog coach Joe Hesse said it was 6-foot-5 Kyle Preister, who comes off the bench for a team that has a state-leading 24-game winning streak. Preister missed the January game.

“He’s a real good shooter for us," Hesse said. “I don’t know if he had two or three 3s (it was three), but he had them when we needed them and he started the run that gave us the separation. Last time, we kind of survived without him, and this time, with the full group of kids, it made a big difference.”

There have been few close games for a team with an average winning margin of more than 25 points. But Wisner-Pilger (10-11) extended the Bulldogs in the EHC semifinal before they won 52-48.

“We’ve had some gains where we've been tested. We've been pushed. We've had some other games where we’ve beaten up on really good teams," Hesse said. “I feel like we're getting closer to where we want to be at the end of the year.”

This year, the schools are not assigned to the same subdistrict.

