Pospisil: Omaha-area, Lincoln teams poised to dominate Class A district seedings — for now

If Class A’s districts were already seeded, the top two teams in Lincoln would be in the same one, and only one team outside the metro area or Lincoln would be hosting a game in the first round.
But there are two weeks left in the regular season, ample time for teams to rise or fall in the point standings before the districts are officially seeded Feb. 22.
The top three teams in the standings — Millard North, Bellevue West and Omaha Westside — are likely to stay within the top seven, keeping them at home for any district games. The next three teams also are from the Metro Conference: Omaha Central, Omaha Creighton Prep and Gretna.
Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Pius X are seventh and eighth. Northeast has four games left, three against teams with losing records. Pius has three games left, including Saturday at Millard North, but the key is not losing the next week against Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island.
Papillion-La Vista South also is contending for the No. 7 seed. Also projected to be first-round hosts, based on current points, are Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn South, Omaha North and Kearney.
Many teams have four or five games left. The extremes are Bellevue West with two and winless Omaha Northwest with six.
When the official seedings come out, reflect on how the districts would be seeded today and see how much may have changed. Note that District 7 would ensure that the state tournament could not be an All-Metro affair.
District 1: Millard North (1), Kearney (14), Papillion-La Vista (15), Bellevue East (28), Omaha Burke (29).
District 2: Bellevue West (2), Omaha North (13), Millard South (16), Omaha Benson (27), Norfolk (30).
District 3: Westside (3), Elkhorn South (12), North Platte (17), Lincoln High (26), Northwest (31).
District 4: Central (4), Lincoln Southwest (11), Millard South (18), Columbus (25).
District 5: Creighton Prep (5), Lincoln East (10), Omaha South (19), Omaha Bryan (24).
District 6: Gretna (6), Papillion-La Vista South (9), Lincoln Southeast (20), Fremont (23).
District 7: Northeast (7), Pius (8), Grand Island (21), Lincoln North Star (22).
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family still unbeaten
Before Saturday night’s East Husker Conference final at Midland University in Fremont, the previous three matchups between Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 2 Howells-Dodge had been tight. Howells-Dodge won 53-49 in last year’s subdistrict final, then HLHF won the D-1 championship game in overtime and beat the Jaguars 47-45 in January.
But HLHF won 54-38. What widened the gap?
Bulldog coach Joe Hesse said it was 6-foot-5 Kyle Preister, who comes off the bench for a team that has a state-leading 24-game winning streak. Preister missed the January game.
“He’s a real good shooter for us," Hesse said. “I don’t know if he had two or three 3s (it was three), but he had them when we needed them and he started the run that gave us the separation. Last time, we kind of survived without him, and this time, with the full group of kids, it made a big difference.”
There have been few close games for a team with an average winning margin of more than 25 points. But Wisner-Pilger (10-11) extended the Bulldogs in the EHC semifinal before they won 52-48.
“We’ve had some gains where we've been tested. We've been pushed. We've had some other games where we’ve beaten up on really good teams," Hesse said. “I feel like we're getting closer to where we want to be at the end of the year.”
This year, the schools are not assigned to the same subdistrict.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Omaha North (12-7) takes over for Lincoln Northeast at No. 10 in Class A despite losing to Papio South 65-61 at home. Correction: The Vikings have a top-division win, contrary to Sunday’s story. They beat No. 4 Gretna in December.
Class B: McCook returns at No. 9, and York enters at No. 10. McCook avenged its conference tournament loss to now-Class C-1 No. 7 Ogallala with a 73-68 win. York has won five straight. Previous No. 8 Blair lost at Seward, which lost to York in the Capitol Conference final, and Norris dropped a pair.
C-1: Auburn and Wayne won their conference tournaments — yes, Auburn’s final against C-2 No. 4 Freeman was 28-21 — and Wayne moved past Ogallala. Central City’s 49-46 win over C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull in the Lou-Platte final was its 12th victory in a row, gave the Bison their first conference tournament title and brought them into the ratings at No. 10.
C-2: The ratings reflect Norfolk Catholic at No. 6 after beating now-No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Mid-States semifinal and Hastings St. Cecilia at No. 8 after losing two to middle-of-the road C-1 teams.
D-1: This class has its turn with a 1-vs.-2 matchup. Top-ranked North Platte St. Patrick’s visits new No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday. Nebraska City Lourdes slides from second to fourth for two conference tournament losses. Elgin/Pope John returns after Walthill lost its Lewis & Clark opener to C-1 Winnebago.
Top games
Class A — Thursday: North at Gretna, Northeast at Millard South. Friday: Central at Westside, Elkhorn South at Papio South, Grand Island at North, Lincoln East at Southwest. Saturday: Pius at Millard North, Creighton Prep at Kansas City Rockhurst.
Class B — Tuesday: Bennington at Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Skutt at Norris. Thursday: Platteview at Douglas County West, Scottsbluff at North Platte. Friday: Elkhorn at Skutt, Scottsbluff at McCook, York at Seward. Saturday: Lincoln Christian at Bennington, Blair at Roncalli.
C-1 — Tuesday: Winnebago at Wakefield. Thursday: Wood River at Minden, North Bend at Howells-Dodge, Seward at Wayne. Friday: Sidney at Chadron, Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian, Wood River at Doniphan-Trumbull, Wakefield at Yutan. Saturday: Centennial at Malcolm.
C-2 — Monday: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Winnebago (Lewis & Clark Conference final at Wayne State). Thursday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Grand Island CC. Freeman at Johnson-Brock. Friday: Mead at Omaha Christian.
D-1 — Tuesday: North Platte SP at DC-Stratton, Ainsworth at Stuart.
D-2 — Thursday: Sandhills Valley at Mullen. Friday: Hyannis at Potter-Dix.