Pospisil: Omaha Burke's Donovan Moody scores two touchdowns in win over Omaha Central

Friday’s top games

No. 2 Bellevue West (3-1) at No. 10 Kearney (2-2), 7 p.m. at UNK: Kearney has no fear of the Thunderbirds after leaving Bellevue last year with a 41-40 overtime playoff victory. Will there be an end-zone pylon in play again? The Bearcats have won five straight home games. Both are coming off double-digit losses.

Grand Island (2-2) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (3-1), 7 p.m.: The host Warriors are on a 16-game winning streak. They won 42-0 at Grand Island last year.

Class B No. 7 Norris (2-2) at No. 8 Beatrice (4-0), 7 p.m.: The host Orangemen’s first four foes are a combined 3-13, but the winless team, Elkhorn North, took them to overtime last week. The Titans begin the meat of the Beatrice schedule. The Norris losses are to new No. 1 Bennington and No. 2 Elkhorn.

Class C-1 No. 1 Pierce (4-0) at No. 8 Boone Central (4-0), 7 p.m. at Albion: The last time Pierce lost in the regular season was October 2017. Boone had a COVID-19 outbreak last year and didn’t play the Jays. Pierce is averaging 52 points a game, Boone 41. That could be the final score.