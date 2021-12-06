Pospisil: Omaha Central gets ugly win over North in OPS Jamboree final

Omaha Central scratched out a win Monday night in a game that belonged on the ugly Christmas sweater rack.

The Eagles went scoreless for more than four minutes in the final period of the OPS Jamboree final against Omaha North at Benson High but never trailed and secured a 44-40 victory on bench player DeOmbre Brodie’s backcourt steal and score with time running out.

Central improved to 3-0. Loyola-Chicago signee Jayden Dawson had slow starts to each half but led all scorers with 16 points. His two free throws with 1:18 left broke a 39-39 tie.

North (2-1), which had upset No. 7 Gretna in Saturday's semifinals, went 5 of 15 at the line and lost starting guard Rondale Thomas to his fifth foul at the close of the third quarter. He had picked up his fourth seconds earlier, but a miscommunication from the Viking bench brought younger brother Daleron Thomas back to the bench instead of Rondale.

Mason Strong led North with 15 points.

While both teams played physical defense, neither found a consistent outside shooter. Each had only two 3s go in.