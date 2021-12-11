Pospisil: Omaha Concordia boys defeat Roncalli in Battle of Preseason No. 1s

Karsten Mathsen was near perfect.
He missed one free throw in the fourth quarter but made his other 14 — going 8-of-9 in the final two minutes — during Omaha Concordia’s 60-55 win over Omaha Roncalli in Saturday’s Battle of the Preseason No. 1s.
“Karsten is just stone cold down the stretch. He has always been that guy," Mustangs coach Ken Kulus said. “So when he was holding the ball late, there's a reason for that.”
The 6-foot-1 Mathsen led Class C-1 No. 1 Concordia with 27 points. He had 10 of his team’s 12 in the fourth quarter, when Class B No. 1 Roncalli turned a 14-point deficit into a one-possession ballgame before Mathsen rebounded Jake Orr’s missed 3 with 4.6 seconds left and made the two clinching free throws.
Roncalli (2-1) threw on a full-court press with 4½ minutes that caused Concordia to burn two timeouts. The hosts’ last basket was by Justin Otten with 3:45 left.
“They’re three games in and every game I've seen them, they've been full court press and turn people over. So I thought our guys did a really good job just being ready, getting the stops that we needed, because we definitely weren't perfect down the stretch," Kulus said. “After a couple, we got back and made a couple of just huge defensive plays where we didn't give up on it.”
Orr had shot just twice in the first half. The Class B all-state wide receiver then took the majority of the Crimson Pride’s shots, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the second half. Austin Schwarz was the early hot shooter, going 5-for-5 in the second quarter, and led Roncalli with 17 points. Quincy Evans had 12.
Roncalli had been within one before Concordia finished off the third quarter with a 14-1 run. The Crimson Pride went nearly seven minutes between baskets.
Concordia’s Zac Kulus bounced back from an off night in Fort Calhoun, where he didn’t make a 3-pointer in the Mustangs’ 53-46 loss to the surprising 4-0 Pioneers, by making his first 3 and two more while scoring 17 points.
That loss should hold some lessons for the Mustangs, coach Kulus said.
“Sometimes you need some humble pie to get where you want to go," he said. “Our kids knew they didn't execute very well. And I'll credit Fort Calhoun because they played a great game but we just we weren't connected that game and it woke us up.”
Omaha Roncalli (2-1).............7 22 5 21—55
At Omaha Concordia (2-1)...13 18 17 12—60
OR: Austin Schwarz 17, Jake Orr 15, Quincy Evans 12, Nick Kenney 9, Brent Heller 2.
OC: Karsten Mathsen 27, Zac Kulus 17, Justin Otten 6, Zach Alharithy 5, Brock Olson 3, Quientan McCafferty 2.