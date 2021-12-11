Pospisil: Omaha Concordia boys defeat Roncalli in Battle of Preseason No. 1s

Karsten Mathsen was near perfect.

He missed one free throw in the fourth quarter but made his other 14 — going 8-of-9 in the final two minutes — during Omaha Concordia’s 60-55 win over Omaha Roncalli in Saturday’s Battle of the Preseason No. 1s.

“Karsten is just stone cold down the stretch. He has always been that guy," Mustangs coach Ken Kulus said. “So when he was holding the ball late, there's a reason for that.”

The 6-foot-1 Mathsen led Class C-1 No. 1 Concordia with 27 points. He had 10 of his team’s 12 in the fourth quarter, when Class B No. 1 Roncalli turned a 14-point deficit into a one-possession ballgame before Mathsen rebounded Jake Orr’s missed 3 with 4.6 seconds left and made the two clinching free throws.

Roncalli (2-1) threw on a full-court press with 4½ minutes that caused Concordia to burn two timeouts. The hosts’ last basket was by Justin Otten with 3:45 left.