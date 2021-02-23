Pospisil: Omaha Concordia to play in Mustangs' first district final

ARLINGTON, Neb. — Every step from here on makes history for Omaha Concordia in boys basketball.

The Mustangs already will be in their first district final with a chance to play at state for the first time. And after holding off Fort Calhoun 55-49 Tuesday night in the C1-4 subdistrict semifinals, Class C-1’s No. 9 will play Douglas County West Thursday night for their first subdistrict title — and a home game in the district finals.

“We know what’s on the line and we’re going to come and give it everything we have," Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. “

At 19-4, the Mustangs have made a 10-game turnaround from last season’s 9-14 mark. Their school record for wins had been 14 in 2007-08 when the school was just getting started in athletics.

Now they’re in the ultrastrong Centennial Conference of parochial schools from Omaha to Kearney, and to beef up the schedule beyond that Kulus lined up seven Class B games this season. The last one was a rating shaker, a 52-44 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael on Feb. 9 when the Knights were No. 1 in Class B and undefeated in the state.

Kulus said these Mustangs stand out in two ways.