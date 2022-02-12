Pospisil: Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty shows off his potential at Heartland Hoops Classic

With him, Concordia is deeper with its inside game that starts 6-5 Justin Otten and 6-6 Zach Alharithy.

“We had some good size anyway, but there’s good size in C-1 and then there’s different size," coach Kulus said. “He's just a load. I mean, if you try to push on him in practice, the kid just doesn't move. The kid just absolutely is just a brick wall. He's got good hands, he's got good feet.

“He’s going to keep needing to work on the quickness level to see where he wants to play. He wants to play college basketball and from a trajectory standpoint, I think he's on task to get there.”

What McCafferty has in reserve, too, is perimeter shooting. Coach Kulus said his team has enough 3-point shooters — his son Zac had 24 points in the win — that McCafferty can stay down low.

“He doesn’t use it right now but like in the future, junior, senior year, you’ll see him stepping out and shooting. You’ll see him on the block. He’ll be a force the next two years for sure.”

Traudt became the 19th 1,500-point scorer in Class A history during the Islanders’ 67-48 loss to the state’s No. 1 team. He had 11 points in the first half, when he reached the milestone, and finished with 16.