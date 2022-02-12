Pospisil: Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty shows off his potential at Heartland Hoops Classic

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cale Jacobsen, Jacob Sjuts, Zac Kulus, Ethan Smith and Marcus Lowry all made their points Saturday.
They were known quantities coming into the Heartland Hoops Classic. Same for Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt.
But there was another 6-9 player here besides Traudt — Quientan McCafferty, a sophomore at Omaha Concordia. He’s not where Traudt was as a 10th grader, but you can see potential for him to be an impact player for the Mustangs.
McCafferty had 12 points and eight rebounds coming off the bench — the Mustangs start five seniors — while going against a 6-7 senior from Aurora in the Mustangs’ 68-57 win at the Heartland Event Center.
“He has an extremely high ceiling and they don’t think he’s done growing," Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. “He has size 19 shoes. The doctors are saying his growth plates aren’t closed.”
Back in December, McCafferty had two points when Class C-1 Concordia beat Class B Omaha Roncalli in a matchup of preseason No. 1 teams. Coach Kulus said that game at that time wasn’t the right one to assess his big man.
In the past 10 games or so, the coach said, McCafferty has been averaging close to a double-double. So he hit his marks Saturday.
With him, Concordia is deeper with its inside game that starts 6-5 Justin Otten and 6-6 Zach Alharithy.
“We had some good size anyway, but there’s good size in C-1 and then there’s different size," coach Kulus said. “He's just a load. I mean, if you try to push on him in practice, the kid just doesn't move. The kid just absolutely is just a brick wall. He's got good hands, he's got good feet.
“He’s going to keep needing to work on the quickness level to see where he wants to play. He wants to play college basketball and from a trajectory standpoint, I think he's on task to get there.”
What McCafferty has in reserve, too, is perimeter shooting. Coach Kulus said his team has enough 3-point shooters — his son Zac had 24 points in the win — that McCafferty can stay down low.
“He doesn’t use it right now but like in the future, junior, senior year, you’ll see him stepping out and shooting. You’ll see him on the block. He’ll be a force the next two years for sure.”
Traudt became the 19th 1,500-point scorer in Class A history during the Islanders’ 67-48 loss to the state’s No. 1 team. He had 11 points in the first half, when he reached the milestone, and finished with 16.
Westside was under its season average, the result of the Islanders (10-10) packing the lane with Traudt always the shot-blocking threat. But the Warriors made nine 3s, after making 13 Friday night, to win their 20th consecutive game in a 21-1 start.
Tate Odvody had 15 of his 19 points after halftime, with Chandler Meeks making three 3s for 16, to lead Westside.
In other games involving Nebraska teams
Ashland-Greenwood 84, Grand Island Northwest 32: Jacobsen had 23 points in Ashland-Greenwood’s 84-32 rout of Grand Island Northwest, Sjuts 23 in Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s 59-44 win over Milford, Smith 29 in Doniphan-Trumbull’s 70-59 win over Osceola and Lowry 22 in Grand Island Central Catholic’s 52-47 comeback win over Elkhorn North.
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 47: Lowry had 17 points in the second half while leading a remarkable rally for the Class C-2 No. 5 Crusaders (17-3). They trailed 45-30 in the third quarter before scoring the next 22 points. Lowry’s 3 tied the game and Brayton Johnson’s 3 with 1:50 left was for GICC’s first lead since 5-2. Brandon Orgilbold had 19 points for Elkhorn North.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Milford 44: Sjuts’ 10 points in the third quarter fueled a 21-7 surge for the 22-0 Bulldogs that led to their 26th consecutive victory. His twin, Jason, had three of his four 3s in the second quarter. The Bulldogs denied Milford (17-5) much of an inside game after halftime, giving up only two baskets, as the Eagles needed five 3s to account for their other scoring.
Ashland-Greenwood 84, Grand Island Northwest 32: Brooks Kissinger had 14 points and Dane Jacobsen 13 in backing up Cale Jacobsen’s scoring. Northwest (7-15) lost its third game in less than 40 hours. The Vikings fought off the 40-point running clock, after trailing by 39 at halftime, for the first 5:33 of the third quarter.
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Osceola 59: Jaden Williams gave the Class C-2 No. 3 Cardinals (19-2) 18 points as they rallied in the second half and outscored Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola 20-9 in the fourth quarter. Class D sprint champion Isaiah Zelasney (21) and sophomore Kale Gustafson (19) combined for 40 points for the Bulldogs (18-4), with Wyatt Urban getting 13.
Omaha Concordia 68, Aurora 54: Kulus had 11 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Class C-1 No. 4 Concordia (17-3). Preston Ramaekers had 17 to lead Aurora (12-10).
Box scores
Omaha Westside (21-1).....20 13 16 18—67
Grand Island (10-10).........11 13 5 18—46
OW: Tate Odvody 19, Chandler Meeks 16, Payson Gillespie 11, Caleb Benning 7, Logan Wilson 5, Reggie Thomas 4, Charles Davis 3, CJ Mitchell 2.
GI: Isaac Traudt 16, Andy Poss 15, Kyten Fyfe 5, Dylan Sextro 5, Barrett Olson 3, Kazadi Mukoma 2.
Elkhorn North (7-14)..........14 18 13 2—47
Grand Island CC (17-3)........9 11 15 17—52
EN: Brandon Orgilbold 19, Paxon Piatkowski 9, Ryan Harrahill 6, Tommy Meckna 4, Carson Ripley 4, Luke Tillman 3, Jack Lusk 2.
GICC: Marcus Lowry 22, Isaac Herbek 18, Gil Jengmer 7, Brayton Johnson 5.
Ashland-Greenwood (19-1)...........22 29 20 13—84
Grand Island Northwest (7-15).......7 5 15 5—32
AG: Cale Jacobsen 23, Brooks Kissinger 14, Dane Jacobsen 13, Max Parker 10, Cade Bridges 10, Cougar Konzem 7, Walker Grell 3, Luke Clark 2, Darren Hill 2.
GINW: Wyatt Jensen 12, Trevyn Keene 5, Cooper Garrett 5, Sam Hartman 4, Travin Harring 3, Sam Dinkleman 3.
Osceola (18-4).......................16 20 14 9—59
Doniphan-Trumbull (19-2).....20 11 17 22—70
O: Isaiah Zelasney 21, Kale Gustafson 19, Wyatt Urban 13, Xavier Blackburn 2, Kolton Neujahr 2, Carter Girard 2.
DT: Ethan Smith 28, Jaden Williams 18, Myles Sadd 7, Andrew Stock 7, Blake Detamore 6, Kaedan Detamore 4.
Milford (17-5)....................13 12 7 12—44
Humphrey/LHF (22-0)......11 15 21 12—59
M: Seth Stutzman 12, Jaxon Weyand 9, Micah Hartwig 9, Carter Roth 5, Cabe Schluckebier 4, Maddox Baack 3, Nelson Girmus 2.
HLHF: Jacob Sjuts 23, Jason Sjuts 12, Sage Frauendorfer 6, Cooper Beller 6, Kyle Preister 5, Ethan Keller 4, Jett Spier 3.
Omaha Concordia (17-3).....16 17 14 21—68
Aurora (12-10).......................9 19 10 19—57
OC: Zac Kulus 24, Karsten Mathsen 13, Quientan McCafferty 12, Zach Alharithy 9, Brock Olson 6, Justin Otten 4.
A: Preston Ramaekers 17, Tate Nachtigal 12, Carlos Collazo 10, Carsen Staehr 7, Drew Knust 5, Dylan Danielson 3, Chase Phillips 3.