Pospisil: Omaha Creighton Prep is currently playing best defense in Class A

Right now, it's no contest. Omaha Creighton Prep is playing the best defense in Class A.

Omaha Central had been under 50 points only once all season, but because it was a win over Gretna that comes with an asterisk. Gretna still has Moe Iba’s playbook from Nebraska.

The No. 5 Eagles couldn’t get to 40 against Prep. A night after they made half of their 20 3-point attempts in an overtime loss at No. 1 Bellevue West, they were 3-of-19 in Saturday night’s 49-39 loss at No. 3 Prep.

Prep had no letdown following its 76-75 win Thursday night at No. 2 Millard North, in which it rallied from 11 down by holding the state’s highest scoring team to 13 points in the final 9½ minutes.

“Our guys came to guard,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “Anytime you’re playing the talent of Millard North and then a couple days later a team like Central with just as much talent is tough. Central is averaging 69 points, I think, and we held them to 39. I’m really proud of our defense.

Luedtke said he thought his team was physically tired from the Millard North game and Central’s pressure was bothersome.

“We exerted a lot of energy defensively and I think that hurt us offensively,’’ he said.