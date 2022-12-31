Pospisil: Omaha Creighton Prep's confidence growing quickly on way to final vs. Bellevue West

Omaha Creighton Prep walked a fine line throughout December.

Losses in three of its first six games prior to the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament gave the Junior Jays an unaccustomed No. 7 seed.

At the Metro, the Junior Jays have doubled their win total. Multiplied their confidence level by more than that.

Saturday’s 69-66 win over Millard North, after Friday night’s 62-61 win over Gretna, has meant unranked Prep (6-3) has defeated two of the last three unbeatens in Class A. Still to come is Bellevue West in Monday’s final, on the Thunderbirds’ home court, but that’s later in the story.

“We don’t win this game without last night. We don’t win this game a week ago,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “Winning yesterday gave us a little bit of confidence we could play two great teams.”

Prep led throughout the second semifinal at Bellevue West, where the hosts beat Omaha Westside 77-52 in the opener, until the final two minutes.

Derek Rollins, the sophomore son of former All-Metro player Devin Rollins, gave the Mustangs (8-1) their only lead at 66-65. Rollins had a game-high 26, but missed the and-one.

Prep’s PJ Newbill, who was 10 of 10 from the field for a team-high 21 points (he was only 1 of 2 at the line), regained the lead with 1:20 left.

Prep’s 6-foot-7 junior, Dillon Claussen, drew an offensive foul on Rollins, and then beat him on the drive to the basket on the other end with 41 seconds left.

Millard North turned it over with 9.8 seconds on a late pass, then got the ball back on a wild inbounds pass by Prep that went out of bounds. Rollins heaved a 3 that fell short at the buzzer.

“I mean it could have went either way and fortunately for us, it went our way,’’ Luedtke said. “But much respect for the guys from Millard North, (coach Mike) Etzelmiller and his coaches. We’re going to see them again a couple times, hopefully, and they're going to be ready for us and we'll be ready but it was a great victory for Prep tonight.”

Now comes the Thunderbirds.

“The Metro is tough. Most games are going to be up for grabs,’’ Luedtke said. “There's a few that maybe won't be so much, and obviously Bellevue West right now clearly is better than a lot of teams. We hope Monday we'll come and compete and see what we can do, hopefully stick around a little bit.”

Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3)... 21 13 20 15 — 69

Millard North (8-1).................. 11 16 22 17 — 66

OCP: PJ Newbill 21, Joey Rieschl 17, Dillon Claussen 14, Carson Jones 6, Trinell Parker 6, Emmett Knight 5.

MN: Derek Rollins 26, Elijah Gaeth 9, Jacob Martin 9, Neal Mosser 9, Skylen Williams 7, Paxon Piatkowski 4, Camden Monie 2.

Bellevue West 77, Westside 52

West locked in on defense in the second quarter, holding Westside to a pair of baskets from Kevin Stubblefield, while expanding its lead by 18 to end the half ahead 44-15.

“We made them shoot over hands a lot more,’’ West coach Doug Woodard said. “They’re so quick off the dribble. They have so many aggressive guys, They don't have as many shooters as it was some of the other teams.

“But, boy, they can drive the ball. In the first quarter they had more good looks than the second quarter. Then we're able to get it out and go and we were pretty efficient offensively. So second quarter was pretty good.”

Robby Garcia’s 19 points in 21 minutes led West. Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler had 18 points and six assists, Jaden Jackson 14 points and Eldon Turner 10.

The Thunderbirds’ pair of 6-foot-6ers, sophomore Garcia and junior Jacob Arop, the latter still rounding into shape from football injuries, produced 24 points and 13 rebounds from their rotation as West’s 5 man.

“Robby was a factor,’’ Woodard said. “He was 3 for 3 from 3 and he was a presence inside with a couple of post-ups, a couple of putbacks. He’s a difference maker in there. If we get that production out of our posts, it means you just can’t only get out on our shooters.”

Omaha Westside (7-2)... 11 4 16 21 — 52

Bellevue West (9-0)....... 22 22 21 14 - 79

OW: Tate Odvody 20, CJ Mitchell 12, Kevin Stubblefield 9, Kevin Brown 4, Monate Geddings 3, Malik Crawford 2, Caleb Benning 2.

BW: Robby Garcia 19, Josiah Dotzler 17, Jaden Jackson 14, Eldon Turner 10, Jacob Arop 5, Jaxon Stueve 5, Isaiah McMorris 4, CJ Gauff 2, J’dyn Bullion 2.

