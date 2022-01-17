Pospisil: Omaha high school teams rise as Lincoln schools falter

Random thoughts as the state eases into the conference tournament stage of the season and Class A has a de facto positioning week:
Metro rises: Metro Conference teams now occupy the top seven spots in the Top 10, with the moves coming at the expense of those in Lincoln. Gretna (8-4) contributed to the new ratings order by winning 59-55 in overtime Saturday at Lincoln Southwest, taking the No. 6 spot from the Silver Hawks and pulling Elkhorn South up with it to No. 7.
No. 8 Southwest is now the highest-ranked team outside the Metro, with inconsistent Lincoln Pius X ninth and Lincoln Northeast 10th.
Top games: Friday’s Omaha Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside tussle tops the three ratings matchups — for the prep rater thankfully on separate days — in the Metro.
Tuesday is No. 4 Omaha Central’s visit to No. 2 Millard North, Thursday is Elkhorn South at Gretna with No. 5 Prep’s visit to No. 1 Westside on Friday.
Lincoln’s absence in Lincoln: Anyone else notice that Lincoln schools have two state tournament semifinal appearances since 2012?
Northeast in 2015 and North Star three years ago. Southwest in 2009 was the last LPS team in a final, Lincoln High in 2003 the last to be state champion. Almost 20 years. The previous longest drought in Lincoln was 12 years (1983-94).
Midway through the season, it’s hard to fathom that the Capital City will have a breakthrough team in March.
RCC tourney: The River Cities Conference tournament this week will play its boys final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sokol Arena as part of the Nebraska Prep Classic showcase. Barring an upset, all that it will settle is whether No. 1 Omaha Skutt or No. 2 Omaha Roncalli will top next week’s Class B ratings. The following week’s Eastern Midlands and Central Conference tournaments should shake the ratings more.
Undefeated Skutt has the longest active winning streak in Class B, but Aurora’s five-gamer, the next longest, has returned the Huskies (9-4) to seventh in Class B, which this week includes sub.-500 teams Crete and Norris. The Huskies have a good test, visiting Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.
Tough stretch: Eight games in 15 days. C-1 O’Neill (9-2) started that stretch — does any other team have anything close to that? — with two wins last week. The Eagles have three games this week and three in four days next week ending on a Thursday.
Falcons soar: C-2 No. 6 Freeman (13-1) had double-digit wins in its three games at the Mudecas tournament at Beatrice. The Falcons’ only loss was in December to two-time defending C-1 champ Auburn, and they have a win over Class B Norris.
Not sure this happened before, but no ratings changes were made in Classes C-1 through D-2. There were no perceived upsets, with many of the losses incurred against teams from larger classes. Call it the calm before the next storm — snowstorm or conference tournament storm.
Get with the program?: The Lincoln Public Schools have gone back to selling tickets at the door. Now they, along with some other Class A schools, need to resume printing programs.
I was told not having them was a “going green” initiative. When it invokes green, is that for ecology or an unwillingness to spend $3 for a ream of paper? Like with electronic tickets and grocery ads, there’s an older segment of the population who aren’t electronics users and desire paper copies.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Omaha Central at Millard North. Thursday: Elkhorn South at Gretna, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest. Friday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South. Saturday: Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna.
Class B — Monday: Waverly at Bennington. Thursday: Wahoo at Waverly, Aurora at Kearney Catholic. Friday: McCook at North Platte. Saturday: Crete at Elkhorn.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Auburn, Clarkson/Leigh at Norfolk Lutheran, Blair at Omaha Concordia. Thursday: Lincoln Christian at Concordia. Friday: Gordon-Rushville at Mullen.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Howells-Dodge, Malcolm at Freeman. Friday: Norfolk Catholic at Norfolk Lutheran.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Nebraska City Lourdes at Bennington, Dundy County-Stratton at Wallace. Thursday: Cambridge at Dundy County-Stratton. Saturday: Ainsworth at Ogallala, Mead at Malcolm.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Santee at O’Neill St. Mary’s, Elkhorn Valley at Wausa. Thursday: Nebraska Lutheran at Lincoln College View, Wood River at Shelton. Friday: Santee at Stuart.
Conference tournaments: Goldenrod, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at St. Paul. Minuteman, final Saturday at Bridgeport; River Cities, final Saturday at Sokol Arena; SPVA, final Saturday at CCC-North Platte.