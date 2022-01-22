Pospisil: Omaha Skutt boys basketball remains at the top of Class B after defeating Roncalli

Omaha Skutt, and all the rest.
In Class B, the top-ranked SkyHawks are clearly the best of the nest after their 57-43 win Saturday night over Omaha Roncalli for the River Cities Conference tournament title kept them undefeated through 13 games.
Roncalli had been No. 2. The Crimson Pride, now 9-4, may just stay there despite showing little on offense until desperation time in the fourth quarter.
The reason? It’s a down year in Class B. The top of Class C-1 can play with any of them, even Skutt as Kearney Catholic showed in a 35-31 loss to the SkyHawks in December. Against Class B, Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood is 2-1 (the loss in overtime to Roncalli), Kearney Catholic 5-1 (loss to Skutt and a win over North Platte from Class A) and Wahoo (10-0).
In the marquee game of the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena, Skutt held Roncalli to eight points in the first quarter, five in the second and four in the third. But it had scoring woes, too, for the better part of 1 ½ quarters. After leading 15-3, Skutt managed four points in the second quarter and was blanked for the final 5 ½ minutes — the drought lasted 2 ½ minutes into the third.
Roncalli couldn’t grab the lead. It closed to 19-17 on a basket by Quincy Evans, who scored his 14 points after halftime, then had nothing drop for nearly eight minutes.
James Gninefou, the game’s leading score with 24 points, beat the third-period buzzer with a 3 for a 33-17 lead. The 6-2 junior, never afraid to attack the rim, went 8-of-8 at the line in the final two minutes to negate Roncalli’s 26-point final quarter.
Austin Schwarz and Jake Orr, who combined for 35 points when Roncalli lost to Skutt 65-61 in overtime at home, had only 15 in the rematch.
JJ Ferrin and Jake Brack had 10 points apiece for Skutt, which hosts Class A Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.
Omaha Roncalli (9-4).....5 8 4 26—43
Omaha Skutt (13-0)....15 4 14 24—57
OR: Quincy Evans 14, Austin Schwarz 9, Jake Orr 7, Brady McGill 6, Lucas Brown 4, Brent Heller 3
OS: James Gninefou 24, JJ Ferrin 10, Jake Brack 10, Nate Zuroske 8, Grant Dvorak 4.
In other Prep Classic games involving Nebraska teams
Platteview 58, Harlan (Iowa) boys 48: Connor Millikan made his first 13 free throws and scored 28 points for the Class B No. 8 Trojans (11-6) as they handed the first loss of the season to Iowa 3-A No. 2 Harlan (11-1). Platteview’s Alex Draper had four 3s and 15 points.
Omaha North 60, Papillion-La Vista boys 48: The Vikings (8-6) overcame a pair of player technicals in the fourth quarter that helped Papio (7-7) come within six before they steadied the ship. Mason Strong had 23 points and Daleron Thomas 16 for the Vikings. Kyle Ingwerson went 13-of-14 at the line, including 10-of-10 in the fourth, for 20 points for the Monarchs.
Boys Town 66, North Bend boys 61: Zach Taylor led the Cowboys (4-8) with 26 points, TJ Covington had 16 points and Malachi Washington had three 3s in the second half for 15 points. Kyler Hellbusch had his 20 points in the first three quarters for North Bend (10-5).
Lincoln Christian 66, Glenwood (Iowa) boys 58: Easton Marshbanks had 18 points and Ethan Barrier shot 13 free throws in the fourth quarter, making seven, for 10-5 Christian.
Papillion-La Vista 85, Omaha North girls 32: The Monarchs broke their single-game school record as Caitlyn Ryan had a team-high 15 points and Taliyah Jackson 13.
North Bend 53, Harlan girls 30: Sydney Emanuel had 14 points for Class B No. 3 North Bend (15-1).
The River Cities Conference girls final between undefeated Skutt and Omaha Gross finished after press time.