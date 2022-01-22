Pospisil: Omaha Skutt boys basketball remains at the top of Class B after defeating Roncalli

Omaha Skutt, and all the rest.

In Class B, the top-ranked SkyHawks are clearly the best of the nest after their 57-43 win Saturday night over Omaha Roncalli for the River Cities Conference tournament title kept them undefeated through 13 games.

Roncalli had been No. 2. The Crimson Pride, now 9-4, may just stay there despite showing little on offense until desperation time in the fourth quarter.

The reason? It’s a down year in Class B. The top of Class C-1 can play with any of them, even Skutt as Kearney Catholic showed in a 35-31 loss to the SkyHawks in December. Against Class B, Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood is 2-1 (the loss in overtime to Roncalli), Kearney Catholic 5-1 (loss to Skutt and a win over North Platte from Class A) and Wahoo (10-0).

In the marquee game of the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena, Skutt held Roncalli to eight points in the first quarter, five in the second and four in the third. But it had scoring woes, too, for the better part of 1 ½ quarters. After leading 15-3, Skutt managed four points in the second quarter and was blanked for the final 5 ½ minutes — the drought lasted 2 ½ minutes into the third.