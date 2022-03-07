Pospisil: Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou has has blossomed into the SkyHawks’ all-around leader

The top player on one of Class B’s top boys teams isn’t going to college for basketball.

James Gninefou will be working toward a chemical engineering degree while on a full-ride academic scholarship to Iowa State.

The Omaha Skutt senior has blossomed into the SkyHawks’ all-around leader. And he’s a good guy, too.

“I’ve got a buddy who's got a third-grade daughter who played a basketball game Friday night at 7 o'clock and he’s her favorite player. And he went and watched her play," Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “There's not a lot of kids on Friday night at 7 o'clock going to go watch a third-grade girls basketball game because someone looks up to him. But that's the kind of kid he is.”

Gninefou, who’s 6-foot-2, had 23 points — eight over his season average — in Monday’s 62-36 Skutt win over Blair that opened the weeklong state basketball carnival at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

He threw down three dunks. For a top player, that might not be out of the ordinary. But Gninefou said he never had one in a game until January in an overtime win at Omaha Roncalli. It exemplifies his development that Jurgens said has been incredible.

“I was on the radio the other day talking about high-profile guys coming into state. He was not a high-profile guy two years ago, even last year," Jurgens said. “People did start noticing him towards the end of the year. He's just built his game up and gotten more confident as this year’s gone by.”

Blair coach Chris Whitwer said Gninefou can get to the rim whenever he wants.

“He can shoot it, too, but he really does a good job of sizing you up and finding his way to the basket," Whitwer said. “He just gets there and he makes it look so easy.”

Gninefou may have an inside and outside game and get assigned to guard the opponent’s best player, but what Jurgens appreciates is seeing how “a quiet, reserved kid who’s super smart” reacted to being taken out of his comfort zone to be the team leader. Gninefou said he sees the SkyHawks making their most improvement from last season in on-court communication.

“I love these guys," he said. “Whenever someone’s down, we pick them up, step up. It’s next man up.”

About 10 games into this season, small college teams started offering Gninefou. But a full ride in hand? That’s a keeper.

“He’s going to be successful in whatever he chooses to do,” Jurgens said.

Even in his new skillset of dunking.

Then and now

When Fort Calhoun’s boys qualified for the first time since 1923 — they play Wahoo at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Devaney Center in Class C-1 — coach T.J. O’Connor’s wife had a wonderful inspiration.

Wouldn’t it be cool, Sarah O’Connor thought, to have the Pioneers posed to match the Class N championship photo from 1923.

“She convinced me," T.J. said, “and took the updated one.”

He’s sitting in front, with Glenn Hunter, Carsen Schwarz, Zane Schwarz, Owen Newbold, Grayson Bouwman and Austin Welchert standing behind him.

In the 1923 photo, in no order, were Frank Bolin, Louie Jipp, Ted Rathjen, Lewis Cook, Melvin Miller and Neil McMillan. The man in the suit? Likely Roy C. Busch, a teacher and the only male I can find connected to the Fort Calhoun schools for that year.

Wrote the Fort Calhoun Chronicle: “The boys earned their laurels through sheer hard work and ability, not even having the benefit of a coach.”

A.D.s honor Throne

Millard South’s Steve Throne is the state’s athletic director of the year.

He received his honor at the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association luncheon Sunday.

Kathi Wieskamp, retiring this year from the Lincoln Public Schools, received the association’s award of high distinction. District A.D.s of the year, besides Throne, were J.J. Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Cody Wintz of Battle Creek, Rick Petri of Kearney Catholic, Isaac Frecks of Alma and Rick Barry of Crawford. Bubba Penas of Papillion-La Vista South is the assistant A.D. of the year ad Jenny Wagner of Centennial the emerging A.D. of the year.

Outstanding service award recipients were Ann Kramer of Malcolm, Shannon Harvey of Oakland-Craig, Jim Gilin of Millard South, Falls City radio broadcasters Randy Gottula and John Nixon, Tom Eckley of Fremont, Bob and Joanne Wiebelhaus of Hartington, Randy Kliment of Creighton, Mark Hehnke of Paxton, Chuck Kasson of Amherst, Gary Wiemers of McCook and Scottsbluff broadcaster Chris Cottrell.

Papio’s Moore retiring

Dan Moore announced his retirement Monday as Papillion-La Vista’s boys coach after nine seasons. The Monarchs were state runners-up in 2017.

Counting his 19 years at North Platte, Moore’s career record was 332-112. He’ll continue to teach and be an athletic department assistant.

