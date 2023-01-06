Pospisil: Omaha Skutt's verticality, experience key in win over Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Skutt has been the Bellevue West of its class this season, winning big most nights.

But Omaha Roncalli was only the SkyHawks’ second ranked opponent in Class B in their first seven games.

They handled the No. 5 Crimson Pride, and by more than No. 2 Platteview did to Roncalli earlier in the week.

JJ Ferrin had 23 points and South Dakota-bound Jake Brack 20 points and eight rebounds in the 76-54 win that bettered the SkyHawks’ 22-point average winning margin in their 7-0 start.

“These guys (Roncalli) are always a great litmus because they’re going to be tough, they’re going to play hard, they’re going to be physical and you have to handle their full-court pressure,” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “We need more of these games.

In the Doane University holiday tournament, Skutt played Crete, which had been undefeated, and Maryville, Missouri, which had lost once.

“But they weren't these guys,’’ Jurgens said. “It was good to see our guys respond, especially when it was a six point game at halftime.”

Roncalli (5-4) lost Tuesday night to Connor Millikan-led Platteview 59-46. Skutt was a different challenge, starting the 6-foot-9 Brack, 6-9 Jack Healey and 6-8 Brock Scholl. Then the SkyHawks can bring in 6-6 Mitch Scholl.

A three-headed monster indeed, as Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel referred to them.

While the Crimson Pride fell for the fourth time in five games, they returned only starters Brent Heller and Brady McGill who played a lot of last year’s state championship team that beat Skutt in the state final.

From this week, Stoffel said, the Crimson Pride affirmed they have a lot of kids who play hard but “we have to clean up some stuff and I think we will.

“It’s a journey. We’ll figure it out along the way and I know our guys, with the character they have, will get it right. We faced two really good teams that have experience.”

McGill scored 13 of his team-best 16 in the first half, making three of Roncalli’s first five 3s, then Jurgens switched Brack on him for the start of the second half. The Crimson Pride went scoreless for nearly four minutes and it took more than another minute for their first basket, yet it was still a three-possession game at 47-38.

Back-to-back putbacks by Healey and Brack to end the frame staked Skutt to a 54-43 lead and a 3 by Kyle Cannon for a 59-47 lead never let their advantage dwindle to single digits again.

“We’ve worked a lot on our verticality and protecting the rim and I thought our bigs did that really well tonight,’’ Jurgens said. “We can make it tough for people to finish around the rim. I thought they finished some tough ones in the first half around the rim and we kind of told them, just keep it up. They won’t make all of them.”

Omaha Roncalli (5-4)... 11 19 13 10 — 53

Omaha Skutt (7-0)....... 16 20 18 22 — 76

OR: Brady McGill 16, Hunter Giles 11, X’arian Rankins 10, Brent Heller 7, Christian Swift 6, Ben Carpenter 3.

OS: JJ Ferrin 23, Jake Brack 20, Jack Healey 12, Kyle Cannon 9, Henry Houlihan 4, Mitch Scholl 4, Ben Teal 4.​

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis