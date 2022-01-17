Pospisil: Omaha teams rise as Lincoln schools falter

Midway through the season, it’s hard to fathom that the Capital City will have a breakthrough team in March.

RCC tourney: The River Cities Conference tournament this week will play its boys final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sokol Arena as part of the Nebraska Prep Classic showcase. Barring an upset, all that it will settle is whether No. 1 Omaha Skutt or No. 2 Omaha Roncalli will top next week’s Class B ratings. The following week’s Eastern Midlands and Central Conference tournaments should shake the ratings more.

Undefeated Skutt has the longest active winning streak in Class B, but Aurora’s five-gamer, the next longest, has returned the Huskies (9-4) to seventh in Class B, which this week includes sub.-500 teams Crete and Norris. The Huskies have a good test, visiting Class C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

Tough stretch: Eight games in 15 days. C-1 O’Neill (9-2) started that stretch — does any other team have anything close to that? — with two wins last week. The Eagles have three games this week and three in four days next week ending on a Thursday.