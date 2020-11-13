Pospisil: Omaha Westside defeats Millard South to advance to Class A state football final

“The bottom line is we’re playing for a state championship. We’ll play here, we’ll play at a park, wherever we got to play,” Froendt said. “We just like playing in the big game and that’s what it’s about. It’s not necessarily where we play but just that we’re in it. And we’re going to go to win it. That’s what we’re here for.”

Westside went 75 yards for its go-ahead touchdown that answered Urban’s third score of the game. Actually, the Warriors picked up 95 yards on the drive because they overcame two 10-yard holding penalties. They converted two fourth downs, then got flagged on the next play each time.

Rezac’s touchdown was around left end on a second-and-19.

“I got to the edge and the wide receivers blocked really well,” said the senior, who ran for a team-high 134 yards on 13 carries. “On that last drive we talked about getting through adversity. We hadn’t had a whole lot this year.”

By far, No. 3 Millard South played the Warriors tougher than their first 10 opponents. Urban ran for 222 yards on 32 carries. On fourth-and-short twice, the Air Force commit broke through the bunched-up defense for touchdown runs of 39 and 53 yards.