Pospisil: Omaha Westside's defense has best night of season in win over Millard West

With the regular season in the middle of its third-to-last weekend, Omaha Westside picked up a timely win.

The Warriors held Millard West to its season low in scoring while having their best defensive night in a 59-38 romp.

It was a matchup of teams that entered Friday night seventh and eighth in the Class A point standings used to determine postseason seeding. The top seven have homecourt advantage in districts, and the top five seem close to being set – Bellevue West, Millard North, Omaha Creighton Prep, Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central – although the order is likely to change.

The teams next best able to control their destinies are Lincoln Southeast, Westside, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista.

Sixth-ranked Westside (13-4) and No. 8 Millard West (12-4) have been winning the games they should. The worst record for an opponent that beat either one is 8-8 for Omaha North, which downed Millard West last month.

Westside was without its season scoring leader, sophomore Tate Odvody, in street clothes because of a left-foot injury. Its two returning starters from last season, Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas, each had 15 points.

Warriors coach Jim Simons said he hopes Odvody, who was hurt two weeks ago, can be back in a week or two.