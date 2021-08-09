Pospisil: OPS fall sports teams happy to be back as practices start statewide

High school fall sports practices started statewide on a hot, muggy, wildfire-hazy Monday.

Unlike last August, that also included the Omaha Public Schools. Those seven schools didn’t get to have a fall sports season in 2020 because of the pandemic, while the rest of Nebraska navigated through the protocols.

How much ground did OPS lose, especially in football? The coming season may provide some indication. This year’s seniors haven’t played since they were sophomores. Few juniors tasted varsity ball when they were freshmen.

How are the football coaches making up for lost time? Most of their teams have been at the Locker Room camp, then were in 7-on-7 passing leagues and at another jamboree camp in late June.

“We were just trying to work out and we got that one extra week of camp," Omaha Central coach Jay Landstrom said in early July. “That’s about all you can do. It’s just been keeping the kids focused and working hard when it’s been this long.”

Omaha Benson coach Terrence Mackey said he’s being an optimist about coming back.

“I’m always starting from behind," Mackey said. “This time everybody is even. We had a chance and we have 35 or 40 kids who have been coming every day to our summer stuff.