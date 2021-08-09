Pospisil: OPS fall sports teams happy to be back as practices start statewide

High school fall sports practices started statewide on a hot, muggy, wildfire-hazy Monday.
Unlike last August, that also included the Omaha Public Schools. Those seven schools didn’t get to have a fall sports season in 2020 because of the pandemic, while the rest of Nebraska navigated through the protocols.
How much ground did OPS lose, especially in football? The coming season may provide some indication. This year’s seniors haven’t played since they were sophomores. Few juniors tasted varsity ball when they were freshmen.
How are the football coaches making up for lost time? Most of their teams have been at the Locker Room camp, then were in 7-on-7 passing leagues and at another jamboree camp in late June.
“We were just trying to work out and we got that one extra week of camp," Omaha Central coach Jay Landstrom said in early July. “That’s about all you can do. It’s just been keeping the kids focused and working hard when it’s been this long.”
Omaha Benson coach Terrence Mackey said he’s being an optimist about coming back.
“I’m always starting from behind," Mackey said. “This time everybody is even. We had a chance and we have 35 or 40 kids who have been coming every day to our summer stuff.
“We’re trying to change the culture at Benson, doing the right things. So this has been a bad experience and a good experience for me. It brought us together.”
Some OPS athletes, mostly seniors, went to play elsewhere last fall. The junior with the most attention was quarterback Caden Becker, who left Omaha Burke for Omaha Skutt and now has committed to Wyoming.
“We didn't have a bunch of kids who transferred. We had a couple seniors last year leave but I was like, good for them, go play," Landstrom said. “As far as our underclassman guys, they stuck it out. I'm really proud of that because they could have gone someplace, but they didn't, so good for them and I appreciate it.”
The first football games for OPS schools are Thursday, Aug. 26, when Omaha Bryan hosts Omaha Northwest and Omaha Burke visits powerhouse Bellevue West. The next night Benson hosts Bellevue East, Central hosts Columbus, Omaha North hosts Lincoln Southeast at Kinnick Stadium and Omaha South hosts Norfolk.
In 2019 Burke had the best record of OPS teams at 9-2. Central and South were 4-5, North 4-6, Northwest 1-8 and Benson and Bryan 0-9.
Shot clock progress
Class A athletic directors voted overwhelmingly recently at their NSAA class caucus meeting for implementing the 35-second shot clock. The National Federation of State High School Associations has given its blessing for shot clocks to start in the 2022-23 season.
The vote is only the first step. The proposal must make it through to a Class A-only referendum of schools next spring. There are issues to be worked out, such as using a shot clock in home crossover games against teams in Class B or lower. And will Class B and other classes join in the shot-clock movement?
Word out of Iowa over the weekend is that the shot clock is coming to all classes in the Hawkeye State for 2022-23.
Thursday KXVO games
Eight Metro Conference teams are included in this year’s Thursday Night Lights football schedule of televised games on KXVO-Channel 15 in Omaha.
Papillion-La Vista is on twice, as is Blair from the Eastern Midlands Conference.
The two best matchups appear to be Millard South-Millard North on Aug. 26 and Gretna-Elkhorn South on Oct. 7.
Other games are Papio-Omaha Creighton Prep on Sept. 2, Omaha Skutt-Omaha Gross on Sept. 9, Blair at Elkhorn on Sept. 16, Burke at Central on Sept. 23, Lincoln Southeast at Papio on Sept. 30, Blair at Ralston on Oct. 14 and Elkhorn North at Omaha Roncalli on Oct. 21.