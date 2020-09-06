Pospisil: OPS playing fall sports in the spring is a flawed option

The idea for a spring season for fall sports may have sprouted from the St. Louis schools, so far the only large district in Missouri to take up that state association’s offer to have alternate fall (March 12 through May 1) and spring (May 14 through July 10) seasons and hold state championships for the fall, alternate fall, spring and alternate spring seasons.

The NSAA, to accommodate OPS, would have to allow out-of-season competition between schools, and permit dual participation for the first time in 50 years. We call the ban on dual participation the Johnny Rodgers rule, for it was enacted shortly after the future Heisman Trophy winner could dash from baseball field to jumping pit at the track in the same afternoon for Omaha Tech.

OPS now has placed the burden of solving its problem on the back of the NSAA, which has said it’s willing to accommodate schools re-entering fall sports at any time — and OPS is the only one that stayed on the sideline. If OPS were to return to football by October, I could see the NSAA agreeable to dropping the ninth-week games in Class A in favor of putting all 31 teams in the playoffs that weekend. That would be a magnanimous move by the state association. Dual participation and out-of-season competition in the spring, however, are other matters.