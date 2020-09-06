Pospisil: OPS playing fall sports in the spring is a flawed option

You can have remote learning and fall sports, too.
We know that by a thorough study of the school districts the Omaha Public Schools considers its peers, the Council of Great City Schools.
The council consists of 74 U.S. members, but 28 districts are in states where the decision on fall sports was taken out of their hands by their state high school athletic associations.
Of the 46 districts that have control over their decision, 27 (58.7%) are going ahead with football and fall sports. Only five have canceled fall sports. The remainder, including Omaha, are on hold or have extenuating circumstances to work out.
Of the 27, two-thirds — 18 — are in remote learning for high schools. From Atlanta to Detroit to Tulsa and, yes, Wichita, the district that has a template some are hoping OPS considers.
This is the week for OPS, it appears, to decide the fate of fall sports. It seems the only option administrators will present is to move football, volleyball, softball, cross country, girls golf and boys tennis to the spring — and have the NSAA agree to it.
It’s a flawed option.
OPS is making itself an island to the rest of the state more than ever by not returning to fall sports when the other schools in Douglas County, the other schools in the Metro Conference and the other schools in the state are executing return-to-sports plans with strong success rates. If other Class A schools were in the boat with OPS, it would be different.
The idea for a spring season for fall sports may have sprouted from the St. Louis schools, so far the only large district in Missouri to take up that state association’s offer to have alternate fall (March 12 through May 1) and spring (May 14 through July 10) seasons and hold state championships for the fall, alternate fall, spring and alternate spring seasons.
The NSAA, to accommodate OPS, would have to allow out-of-season competition between schools, and permit dual participation for the first time in 50 years. We call the ban on dual participation the Johnny Rodgers rule, for it was enacted shortly after the future Heisman Trophy winner could dash from baseball field to jumping pit at the track in the same afternoon for Omaha Tech.
OPS now has placed the burden of solving its problem on the back of the NSAA, which has said it’s willing to accommodate schools re-entering fall sports at any time — and OPS is the only one that stayed on the sideline. If OPS were to return to football by October, I could see the NSAA agreeable to dropping the ninth-week games in Class A in favor of putting all 31 teams in the playoffs that weekend. That would be a magnanimous move by the state association. Dual participation and out-of-season competition in the spring, however, are other matters.
OPS teams are in the same predicament as some in Cleveland, one of five Council of Great City Schools not having sports during remote learning. Consider some of the points Cleveland coaches, not just those in football, made in a reconsideration letter to the CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District:
» “We are concerned about the lack of equality we would be giving our students if they do not have fall athletics. Surrounding school districts and private schools currently have plans to safely play sports. In the city, four other high schools have not yet canceled fall sports. Additionally, in Cuyahoga County, no other high school has announced plans to cancel fall athletics ...”
My take: It’s the same dynamic as between OPS and the rest of Douglas County and the metro area.
» “We are concerned about the relationship between CMSD schools and other school districts. It is common perception that CMSD athletics are viewed, statewide, as inferior. We are doing our best to fight that perception and make our league well respected throughout the state. From a participation, talent, and competitive perspective, the high school varsity athletics programs in the CMSD were already weak before the pandemic and outside schools did not take our teams seriously, often scheduling their junior varsity or freshman teams to play our varsity for a variety of sports. Canceling the fall season would devastate (the city league) in ways from which we may never be able to recover.”
My take: Some sports in OPS do have perception issues, but not all. Some in the OPS athletic community are concerned that a prolonged closure of athletics could have long-term implications from which the district might never recover. OPS can’t let its sports slip to the level of Des Moines — last year, that district came to OPS to study what is working well here — or Kansas City, Missouri.
» “We are concerned about CMSD enrollment. Just as studies have shown that strong and successful athletics programs boost enrollment, unhealthy and failing athletics programs hurt enrollment. A large number of parents are upset with the possible decision to cancel CMSD fall sports and they are seriously considering transferring their children to schools that will provide sports this fall. These families will not return to the CMSD. Future parents will likely not enroll their children into our district as (city league) offerings will not provide opportunities and experiences given by other schools in our city and surrounding area.”
My take: The exodus already is happening here. If football resumes, Burke has lost six football players who were starters, some on offense and defense, two to a high school in Florida. More families with high school athletes would like to leave but financially cannot.
» “We are concerned most importantly about our children who participate in CMSD athletics. Without sports, the holistic development of the students on our teams will be adversely affected. Many students have expressed that sports are the primary motivator for them staying in school. If we cancel fall sports, we may lose these students forever; not to mention that if sports do not occur, the positive impact coaches and teammates have on students would be lost.”
My take: This holds true for every urban school district.
While Cleveland and Omaha are in the same boat, Wichita and Pittsburgh are districts that in the past two weeks had school boards vote to keep fall sports. In Pittsburgh, the decision was unanimous. Several board members said they changed their stance after listening to students and parents over two days of comment.
Then there is the refreshing take by Detroit’s superintendent of schools, who wrote a three-page letter to the Michigan High School Athletic Association last week in support of opening football, which the MHSAA subsequently did.
There are no easy decisions here, and there is much for OPS to consider. But if it is taking its cues from its peers, as it purports, the majority is showing the way to have sports while in remote learning, too.
