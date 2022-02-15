Pospisil: Photo finish coming in race for No. 1 in Class A boys basketball

Omaha Westside, Bellevue West and Millard North are headed to a photo finish for the No. 1 seed in Class A districts.

But the top seed may not be as valuable as usual because of the closeness. None of them will be cruising to the finish line either.

Each has a top-10 matchup in the final week of the regular season, which starts Tuesday with third-ranked Millard North visiting No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep. On Thursday it’s No. 1 Westside at No. 6 Gretna, and Friday it’s No. 2 Bellevue West at No. 4 Omaha Central.

The week begins with Millard North holding a slight lead in the point standings over Westside, with Bellevue West third and only 0.29 behind Millard North’s point average.

The No. 1 seed gets the weakest opponents in its district. Sometimes the No. 1 seed is virtually assured of making it to state as Class A’s one wild card if it loses in districts. But because all games matter in the final point standings, teams could change point-value divisions depending on district results and the No. 1 seed back up below the No. 2 or even the No. 3 seeds.

Of course any loss this week by the Big Three could shred the projections. Class A has its districts seeded after Saturday’s games.