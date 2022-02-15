Pospisil: Photo finish coming in race for No. 1 in Class A boys basketball

Omaha Westside, Bellevue West and Millard North are headed to a photo finish for the No. 1 seed in Class A districts.
But the top seed may not be as valuable as usual because of the closeness. None of them will be cruising to the finish line either.
Each has a top-10 matchup in the final week of the regular season, which starts Tuesday with third-ranked Millard North visiting No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep. On Thursday it’s No. 1 Westside at No. 6 Gretna, and Friday it’s No. 2 Bellevue West at No. 4 Omaha Central.
The week begins with Millard North holding a slight lead in the point standings over Westside, with Bellevue West third and only 0.29 behind Millard North’s point average.
The No. 1 seed gets the weakest opponents in its district. Sometimes the No. 1 seed is virtually assured of making it to state as Class A’s one wild card if it loses in districts. But because all games matter in the final point standings, teams could change point-value divisions depending on district results and the No. 1 seed back up below the No. 2 or even the No. 3 seeds.
Of course any loss this week by the Big Three could shred the projections. Class A has its districts seeded after Saturday’s games.
For the other five classes, the NSAA releases official subdistrict pairings Tuesday. In Class B the eight subdistrict champions and the eight remaining teams highest in the point standings advance to winner-take-all district finals. In C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2, the district finals will be for the 12 district champions and four from the point standings.
Class B: No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli are in the B-3 subdistrict. If they meet in the final at Skutt, it would be for the third time this season. Skutt won the two previous games. With No. 5 Platteview and No. 6 Waverly, B-2 has the only other subdistrict with multiple ranked teams. At least six teams are in the running for the final 16 — Aurora, Norris and Gering are above the cut line; Crete, Nebraska City and Elkhorn Mount Michael below it.
Class C-1: Two subdistricts have two ranked teams — C1-3 with No. 5 Omaha Concordia and No. 9 Fort Calhoun (which hasn’t been to state since 1923) and C1-12 with No. 4 Ogallala and No. 8 Gordon-Rushville. The five-team C1-6 has no team inside the top 16 for points. No. 10-ranked Central City, O’Neill, Milford, Minden and Wood River are above the 16-team cut line; Winnebago, Malcolm, Lincoln Christian and Boone Central the closest to it.
Class C-2: Four subdistricts have no team inside the cut line. Then there’s C2-10, which has three of the top 12 with No. 3-ranked Doniphan-Trumbull, No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 8 Amherst. Barring regular-season upsets, all three could go to next week virtually assured of being in the district final round. Cross County, No. 9-ranked Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Tri County and Norfolk Lutheran Northeast are above the projected cut line; No. 10-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia, Wakefield, Elkhorn Valley and Omaha Christian just below it. C2-5 with No. 1-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 6 Norfolk Catholic, and C2-6 with No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic and No. 9 Laurel are subdistricts with multiple ranked teams.
Class D-1: Only D1-8 lacks a team inside the top 16. No. 5-ranked Nebraska City Lourdes and No. 10 Johnson-Brock are together in D1-1, and No. 4 Ainsworth and No. 8 Burwell part of D1-6. Many teams are contending for those four berths for non-subdistrict champions.
Class D-2: Even with all the recent postseason changes designed to strengthen state tournament fields, you can’t legislate totally against geography. Take D2-3, D2-7 and D2-4. In D2-3, Lawrence-Nelson has the best record at 9-11. In D2-7, Spalding Academy is best at 8-13, but Fullerton at 6-14 will be top seed. Conversely, in D2-4 are No. 2-ranked Lincoln Parkview, No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis and No. 6 Osceola. The bottom seed? Nebraska Lutheran at 14-7 (16-7 overall counting games against noncontiguous states’ opponents). No. 8 Mullen and No. 9 Hyannis are in D2-10. Friend, Stuart and Paxton are above the cut line; Nebraska Lutheran, Santee and Wallace just below.
Top games this week
Class A — Tuesday: Millard North at Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha North at Elkhorn South. Thursday: Omaha Westside at Gretna. Friday: Bellevue West at Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island, Millard North at Kearney, Omaha North at Millard South. Saturday: Prep at Central, Millard South at Westside, Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista.
Class B — Tuesday: Sioux City Heelan at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at Sidney. Thursday: Beatrice at Waverly, Blair at Norris. Friday: Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn, Norris at Wahoo. Saturday: Roncalli at Minden, North Platte at Elkhorn.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Omaha Concordia at Douglas County West, Milford at Boys Town. Friday: Fort Calhoun at North Bend, Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm, Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran, Kenesaw at Wood River.
Class C-2 — Friday: Friend at Cross County, Norfolk Catholic at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Centura at Hastings St. Cecilia, Howells-Dodge at Norfolk Lutheran Northeast, Wynot at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Class D-1 — Friday: Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley, Elgin/Pope John at O’Neill St. Mary’s, Johnson-Brock at Mead, Walthill at Nebraska Lutheran.
Class D-2 — Friday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Nebraska City Lourdes, Shelton at Silver Lake.