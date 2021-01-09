Pospisil: Pius X breezed past Lincoln Northeast, but Tuesday's game may be more challenging

Northeast hadn’t seen a team of the Thunderbolts’ caliber in a 5-1 start.

“We’re still trying to find our way,’’ Ritchie said. “We're playing some young guys but we're also playing seniors, so there's no excuse. The 5-1 start was great, but we can't be satisfied with that. We have to keep getting better each day and hopefully by the end the year we can compete a little bit better against a team like that.”

Pius X forced 20 turnovers, many of them pure swipes by a defense pressures the ball the way Chucky Hepburn and crew do for Bellevue West.

“We think we can play like this versus anybody that we go against,’’ Hoiberg said. “We want to be known as one of the shutdown teams in the state and we think we can do that. We're not quite there yet. We want to keep getting better but (the Bellevue West game) will be a great test for that.”

It was senior night for the Thunderbolts – better to get it in when you know you have a game in this unpredictable season. Hoiberg and his twin, Charlie, had signs thanking them for two great seasons. They came to Pius X when dad Fred became the Huskers’ men’s basketball coach. With it being an off night before NU hosts Indiana on Sunday, the Husker coach and wife Carol both were there for their sons.