Pospisil: Playoff spots are still up for grabs in Nebraska's 11-man football playoffs

After poring over the what-ifs, the projection is that 77 teams are in contention for the 11-man high school football playoffs.

Many of the 64 spots — 16 per class — have been settled. Class A knows 12 of its teams. In Class B it’s nine, in C-1 six and in C-2 it’s seven. That’s 34 of 64.

So there will be 13 teams that will have hearts broken come Friday night, when the regular season ends. The NSAA will release official pairings Saturday, with first-round games Oct. 28.

The breakdown, by class:

Class A

District 1: Millard South is district champion and Lincoln East the runner-up. No at-large teams.

District 2: Gretna is district champion. Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista, who meet Friday, are in. The winner is runner-up the loser an at-large team. Bellevue East remains mathematically alive.

District 3: Omaha Westside is district champ by beating 0-8 Lincoln Northeast and Kearney beating Norfolk. Kearney is district champion if it wins and Westside loses. North Platte is district champion if Westside and Kearney lose. Westside and Kearney have clinched at-large berths, North Platte has not. Norfolk is alive for an at-large berth even with a loss.

District 4: Omaha Creighton Prep is district champion and Papillion-La Vista the runner-up. No at-large teams.

District 5: Elkhorn South is district champ by beating Omaha North or if North wins and Grand Island beats 0-8 Omaha Northwest. North is district champion with a win and a Grand Island loss. Grand Island cannot be district champion, but is runner-up if Elkhorn South wins. Grand Island and Elkhorn South have clinched at-large berths but North has not.

District 6: Millard West is district champ. Lincoln Southwest is runner-up, regardless of its outcome against Millard North, unless Lincoln Southeast loses at 2-6 South Sioux City. A Southeast loss makes Millard North the runner-up if the Mustangs beat Southeast. Those three teams have at-large chances.

Class B

District champions are Bennington in B-1, Waverly in B-3 and Scottsbluff in B-3. In B-2, the Omaha Skutt-Omaha Gross winner is district champ. In B-4, the district champion will be the Lincoln Pius X-Norris winner.

At-large berths clinched: Skutt-Gross loser, Pius-Norris loser, Elkhorn, Blair, York, Elkhorn North. At-large berths clinched with a win: Seward-Beatrice winner, Grand Island Northwest (vs. York), Elkhorn Mount Michael (vs. Bennington). Also in contention: Seward-Beatrice loser, Ralston-Plattsmouth winner, Geing

Class C-1

District champions are Ashland-Greenwood in C1-1, Auburn in C1-2, Pierce in C1-4 and Broken Bow in C1-6. In C1-3, Columbus Lakeview is district champ by beating Columbus Scotus. In C1-5, Aurora is district champ by beating Central City. In C1-7, McCook is district champ by beating Chadron.

At-large berths clinched: Aurora and McCook (if not district champions) and Ashland-Greenwood. At-large berths clinched with a win: Adams Central (vs. Fairbury), Boone Central (vs. St. Paul), Platteview (vs. Ashland-Greenwood). Also in contention: Omaha Roncalli, Lincoln Christian, Scotus, Wahoo, Chadron, Minden, Syracuse and Ogallala.

Class C-2

District champions are Malcolm in C2-1, Oakland-Craig in C2-3 and Hastings St. Cecilia in C2-5. In C2-2, Wahoo Neumann is district champ by beating David City Aquinas. In C2-4, Norfolk Catholic is district champ by beating Hartington Cedar Catholic. In C2-6, Ord is district champ by beating Centura. In C2-7, the Mitchell vs. Gordon-Rushville winner is district champ.

At-large berths clinched: Mitchell, Norfolk Catholic, Ord and Neumann (if not district champions). At-large berths clinched with win: Battle Creek (vs. Grand Island Central Catholic), Cedar Catholic (vs. Norfolk Catholic), Fillmore Central (vs. Wood River). Others in contention: Chase County, Wilber-Clatonia, Wood River, Fremont Bergan, Yutan, Valentine, Amherst, Centura, North Bend.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Grand Island registered the week’s shocker, recovering from a bad loss to No. 2 Elkhorn North to beat then-No. 3 Omaha North 31-21. The loss sinks the Vikings’ rating to No. 8 and Grand Island vaults over Bellevue West into fifth with Westside and Creighton Prep filling the 3 and 4 rungs.

Millard South took Westside to overtime, but gave up the final 10 points. No one wants to see the Patriots in the playoffs. They could be this year’s Omaha North, which last year stunned the Patriots in the first round and made it to the semifinals.

Class B: Elkhorn North and Seward swap places. Elkhorn North gave No. 1 Bennington its closest game of the season, falling 21-7, so the Wolves move into ninth past Seward, which lost 14-0 to Waverly.

Class C-1: In “position week” games, No. 2 Pierce beat then-No. 3 Boone Central 48-26, then-No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood beat then-No. 4 Omaha Roncalli 13-9 and then-No. 6 McCook beat then-No. 7 Adams Central 28-14. Ashland-Greenwood and McCook move up into third and fourth, respectively. Boone, Roncalli and Adams Central all take two-rung demotions.

Class C-2: Oakland-Craig and Hartington Cedar Catholic vault over Mitchell, which drops to ninth after squeezing out a 21-20 overtime win at Valentine (4-4).

Eight Man-1: A recalculation returns Thayer Central, which has a win over No. 7 Palmyra, to the ratings at No. 10 at the expense of Hi-Line. Both teams are 7-1 but Thayer has played the better schedule.

Eight Man-2: Wynot beat Bloomfield 44-30 to rise from seventh to fifth with Bloomfield dropping from third to seventh. Johnson-Brock returns at No. 10 as then-No. 6 Elgin/Pope John leaves for a 46-40 loss to O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Six Man: Shelton moves up a rung to eighth and Garden County drops one to ninth for the latter’s 55-8 loss at No. 1 Potter-Dix.

Playoff coverage

Radio stations are reminded to send me their listing of playoff games they will be covering over-the-air. It would be appreciated if those could be sent by email by Tuesday each week.

Top games

Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted

Class A: Omaha North vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium), Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney at Norfolk, Lincoln East at Gretna, Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North (at Buell Stadium), Papillion-La Vista at North Platte

Class B: Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, Grand Island Northwest at York, Norris at Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn North at Blair

Class C-1: Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview, Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus, Aurora at Central City

Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic (3 p.m.), David City Aquinas at Wahoo Neumann, Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm

Eight Man-1 playoffs Thursday: EMF at Heartland

Eight Man-2 playoffs Thursday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Humphrey St. Francis

Six Man: Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore, Wallace at Arthur County