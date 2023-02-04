Teams aren’t closing the gap on Bellevue West.

“It’s Bellevue West, and then there's everybody else. If anybody doesn't agree with that, then I'd like to see what planet they live on,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said.

It doesn’t mean there’s a lack of jockeying for position behind the front-runner. Or that there’s a shortage of nip-and-tuck games in the “great middle” of Class A.

Saturday’s travels in the Metro Conference found a tripleheader of down-to-the-wire games.

At Gretna, the No. 2 Dragons didn’t have their 59-57 win over Lincoln North Star secured until a good look at a 3 by Gators sophomore Lazerek Houston hit the rim with one second left.

At Omaha Central, Elkhorn South’s Jackson Moeller-Swan’s first basket since the first quarter swirled in with 4 seconds left. And the Storm (11-6) broke a three-game losing streak with a 69-68 win over the No. 8 Eagles.

Finally, in the ratings matchup of the day, No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep shook off Friday’s beating by Bellevue West to defeat No. 5 Lincoln Southeast 58-53.

In their home gym, and not against the Bellevue West defense, Prep made half of their 12 3-point attempts — it was 0 of 10 against the Thunderbirds — and in the final quarter was perfect from the line on eight attempts.

“I told them today that the adversity is going to reveal what kind of character we have,’’ Luedtke said. “I thought there were a couple times during the game where it would have been easy for them to quit, down seven in the first half, down seven in the second half, but they kept battling.”

Prep (15-6) gained the lead for good with Dillon Claussen’s 3 with 2:02 left. It broke a 49-49 tie. The 6-foot-7 junior had 13 of his 15 points after halftime as he found more openings against a Southeast defense taller than the Junior Jays, even with them using Trinel Parker (a 6-6 sophomore) and Claussen together.

After making 4 of 14 shots in the paint in the first half, Prep was 11 of 15 in that area.

PJ Newbill had a game-high 16 points, four times finding an open area in the high post for soft jumpers. Luedtke cited the play, too, of backup point guard Toran Carter Brown, who missed the West game because of Prep’s freshman retreat.

“He got us into what we wanted to run,’’ Luedtke said.

A seven-game winning streak ended for Southeast (12-7), which had Taye Moore get 13 points, Wade Voss 11 and Bangot Dak 10.

Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 57

From seeing North Star for the first time this season, new coach Lee Steinbrook’s Gators (13-6) rate as a tough out in districts. They have length with their 6-8 seniors Antallah Sandlin’el — he had a team-high 16 points — and Brennon Clemmons, and are quick on defense.

They were coming off a Friday night win at No. 10 Lincoln Pius X and were after their seventh W in eight starts.

They fought off what could have been a demoralizing technical on junior Kuet Gatwech, for slamming the ball down, late in the third quarter, that turned a two-point game into a six-pointer going to the fourth.

They closed to within a point twice, at 55-54 and 58-57, on 3s from the left corner by Houston, who had 12 points.

Gretna’s duo of Alex Wilcoxson and Landon Pokorski each had a dominant half. Wilcoxson was first, getting 15 of his 21 points before halftime. Pokorski had six at that juncture, then put in 10 in the third and finished with 19.

Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Central 68

Moeller-Swan had six misses in a row before the game winner.

“I took that shot like three times earlier and missed,’’ he said. “But I knew, once they were helping out on Alec (Noonan), I had the shot and then I just had to be confident and knock it down.”

The Storm’s losing streak had been to ranked teams Lincoln East, Millard North and, Friday night, at Omaha Westside. They dropped to 16th in the Class A point standings.

“We were trying to host a district,’’ Swan said. “We knew we had to win this one, going into the final stretch of the season, getting ready for state, because our goal is to make it to state and this was a huge one to help us get a better position in districts.”

Central’s last shot was by Ethan Wiley, whose six 3s were a career high. It, like Houston’s for North Star, hit the rim. He had 19 points, with Awit Mamer’s 20 leading the Eagles (11-7).

Evan Werner was one off Wiley’s 3-ball collection. He had 15 points for the Storm, who made 12 3s (Central had 10). Gavin Hornbacher had a team-high 17 points.

Lincoln Southeast (12-7).......... 18 11 14 10 — 53

Omaha Creighton Prep (15-6)... 12 14 15 17 — 59

LSE: Taye Moore 13, Wade Voss 11, Bangot Dak 10, Deng Giet 7, Jake Hilkemann 6, D’Marius Shumaker 4, BJ Bradford 2.

OCP: PJ Newbill 16, Dillon Claussen 15, Joey Rieschl 13, Trinel Parker 7, Toran Carter Bown 4, Carson Jones 3.

Elkhorn South (11-6)..... 25 8 15 21 — 69

Omaha Central (11-7)... 18 18 14 18 — 68

ES: Gavin Hornbacher 17, Evan Werner 15, Alec Noonan 14, Jackson Moeller-Swan 9, Caden Stone 8, Lincoln Schwarz 4, Owen Musil 2.

OC: Awit Mamer 20, Ethan Wiley 19, Devin Holmon 13, Junior Both 12.Alijah Wayne 4.

Lincoln North Star (13-6)... 18 12 14 13 — 57

Gretna (15-2)....................... 20 9 21 9 — 59

LNS: Antallah Sandlin’el 16, William Schaefer 13, Lazerek Houston 12, Brennon Clemmons 8, Sam Schaefer 5, Kuet Gatwech 3.

G: Alex Wilcoxson 21, Landon Pokorski 19, Jeff Rozelle 7, Alec Wilkins 6, Isaiah Currie 3, Ty Smolinski 3.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis