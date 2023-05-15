Flipping back on backflips?
No guarantees, but the NSAA will take another look whether to keep its ban on celebratory gymnastics in wrestling while at the same time seeing another sport create similar concerns.
There were at least two instances last week of goal scorers going airborne at Morrison Stadium.
Since I took a thorough grilling on social media following my backing of the ban, it would be hypocritical not to question the inconsistency between sports.
Ron Higdon is the NSAA assistant director who oversees both championships.
The rationale behind the NSAA instituting a backflip ban in wrestling this past season, he said, was that excessive celebrations were increasing and the NSAA board of directors were noticing.
It goes against the never-ending emphasis on sportsmanship by high schools nationally.
“I defended it and said it's not that big of a deal, celebrating. Until it got to the point where the actions of wrestlers, particularly in the finals on TV was poor," Higdon said. “For this year, we had to clamp down because (unsportsmanlike conduct) was egregious the year before.”
Wrestlers were on better, but not perfect, behavior as a result.
Will the ban stay? It will get re-evaluated, Higdon said. A standard NSAA practice for its activities.
“That topic could come up for soccer as well," he said. “It’s never been an issue before.”
I really don’t care which way the NSAA proceeds. Just that there’s consistency in what is enforced.
Goodbye to the 1-and-1
High school basketball next year will follow women’s college basketball’s rules for bonus free throws.
The changes made by the National Federation of State High School Associations: Two foul shots for all common fouls; teams reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter; team fouls reset at the end of each quarter.
Gone is the 1-and-1 when opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when ten fouls were committed each half.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports, in a news release. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
Pieper No. 2 in shot
Marty Kobza’s state record in the boys shot put (66-11½), which may still hold after this week at Burke Stadium, has a new top attacker.
Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic, an Iowa football lineman signee, went to No. 2 all-time with his Class C district-record 65-3¾. He’s one of three, Arizona State-bound Sam Cappos of Lincoln East and South Dakota State-bound Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South the othes, who have been on the all-time chart this season.
Pieper bumped out Fredrick.
His was one of 10 district records set this year. One was a state record, Omaha Creighton Prep senior and NU signee Jack Gillogly’s 20.90 in the boys 200.
Another, Bellevue West’s 41.78 in the boys 400 relay, was the only other all-time chart mark from districts. The Thunderbirds are No. 5 and hoping to beat No. 1 Prep (41.59) on Thursday at Burke Stadium.
Out of action
Among those who we won’t see compete at the state track meet are a few who won events last year.
On the list are Elkhorn North junior Britt Prince (foot), last year’s Class B 800 girls champion; Arlington senior Keelianne Green (leg), a two-time state girls cross country champion; Fullerton senior Teagan Gonsior of Fullerton (foot, ankle), who won Class D’s girls long jump; and Lincoln High senior Javon Leuty, who won Class A’s boys high hurdles but was DQ’d in districts and ran only one other race earlier.
Lincoln Pius X junior Reece Grosserode, the state record-holder in the boys triple jump, made it back for districts after tearing knee ligaments in a charity dodgeball event but will do only the long jump. Husker football signee Malachi Coleman of Lincoln East shut down his season after one meet.
Omaha Westside junior Stella Miner returned from an early season injury for one leg of the girls 1,600 relay at Metros, then ran on it again and qualified in the 400 at districts. But she will not defend her 800 gold.
