Pospisil: Predicting the Nebraska boys basketball tournament winners

One final number: .001. That’s the probability that all six of these predicted champions hoist the newly designed trophies on Championship Saturday. Girls predictor Mike Patterson batted .500 last weekend. So many classes lack a clear favorite that I’d gladly take a push with him.

The picks

Class A: After The Night of the Upset in the district finals, there could be a carryover to Pinnacle Bank Arena, but realistically, only Bellevue West, Millard North or Prep can go the distance. As much as many in the basketball community would like to see good-guy Tim Cannon at Millard North finally coach a championship team, Bellevue West is the team with more moxie, better defense and Chucky Hepburn’s determination. If the defending champion can beat Prep a third time — that semifinal would be can’t-miss watching — the rematch of last year’s state final would be most delectable.