Pospisil: Predicting the Nebraska high school football playoffs

More teams are needed in Class B.

But the proposed changes for enrollment cutoffs in football do little for the cause. Moving the dividing line between Class B and C-1 from 160 boys to 200, as is being advocated by the NSAA’s Classification Committee, won’t grow the state’s class with the fewest schools.

If the 200 number was in play this year, along with the proposed 500 cutoff for Class A (up from 425), Class A would have had 28 schools instead of 31 and Class B 25 instead of 26 (and only 21 ended the season able to be considered for the playoffs).

While B would add Columbus, North Platte and South Sioux City, it would lose Elkhorn Mount Michael, Plattsmouth, York and Omaha Gross. All four of those schools are in the Class B playoffs. So is Seward, which is only one above the 200 cutoff. Schuyler also is safely above the cutoff, but has opted in recent cycles to play in Class C-1 and not be playoff-eligible.

Compared to 160, 200 makes it that much harder for existing schools to grow into Class B size. Nebraska City is at 186, but has been opting down. Platteview and Omaha Roncalli are just below 160. McCook is expected to rebound with its boys enrollment after a couple of small classes. But adding 40 to the cutoff increases the climb out of Class C-1.

Douglas County West (129) in Valley, centered in one of the state’s fastest growing towns, would be that much further away. Class B’s roll already includes the two schools that will open next year, Gretna East and Lincoln Standing Bear. Only one more new school has been mentioned, a second for Bennington. Maybe Elkhorn adds a fourth. That’s it.

The proposal has been dubbed the “Scottsbluff Rule,” for the Panhandle school that could press the 425 cutoff soon. That school already traveled 2,800 miles this year for football games, and “only” got as far east as Waverly. Class A would mean additional miles to Omaha, where we have Metro Conference schools that consider it a long road trip when they go to Fremont. It’s understandable to anchor Scottsbluff in B.

A possible solution. Have the NSAA restrict Class A membership to those schools in the Metro and Heartland Conferences. That keeps Scottsbluff in Class B. South Sioux City, too, another geographical outlier often on the A-B bubble. Stay with the 160 cutoff for football. In other sports, make it lower, like 125. Class B is too small in some sports, such as cross country, and certainly too large for track and field (it counts boys and girls, with a bottom of 155 total, and Class B has 61 teams).

The state has only 78 schools (not counting those opening in 2023) with more than 200 students in grades 9-11, what the NSAA measures. Nor is that number likely to grow, save for any new metro-area schools.

Before diving into the postseason predictions, a salute to Gross. The only school that opted up a class is a strong contender in Class B. The Cougars have done it the right way. Seldom seen is a school electing to be the smallest fish in a bigger pond.

I need to hook a win with the following picks, hoping it’s enough to break a losing streak of four straight prediction contests to colleague Mike Patterson. His state volleyball predictions won’t be as cut-and-dried as usual. There’s hope.

Class A

It’s a wide-open field, even with two undefeated teams. Gretna and Elkhorn South landed in the power half of the bracket and would meet in the semifinals, provided Gretna running back Isaiah Weber is healthy (he’s week-to-week) and the Dragons repeat their shootout win over Bellevue West.

Omaha Westside should be back in the state final for the fourth consecutive year, which hasn’t happened in Class A since Millard North in 2005. But the hunch here is that Elkhorn South has the offense and the defensive front seven to go all the way and win the finals rematch with Westside, which beat the Storm two years ago.

First round: Omaha Westside over Papillion-La Vista, Millard West over Lincoln Southwest, Millard South over Kearney, Grand Island over Omaha North, Elkhorn South over Lincoln East, Omaha Creighton Prep over North Platte, Bellevue West over Papillion-La Vista South, Gretna over Lincoln Southeast.

Quarterfinals: Westside over Millard West, Millard South over Grand Island, Elkhorn South over Prep, Bellevue West over Gretna.

Semifinals: Westside over Millard South, Elkhorn South over Bellevue West.

Final: Elkhorn South over Westside. Sleeper: Gretna.

Class B

The two undefeateds are separated here. Scottsbluff is the team that could best spoil a Bennington-Gross collision in the finals with a win in Omaha over the Cougars.

Still, it’s the defending champion Badgers who are favored to extend their two-season winning streak to 26 games.

First round: Bennington over Beatrice, Elkhorn North over Lincoln Pius X, Waverly over Norris, Elkhorn over Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff over Plattsmouth, Omaha Skutt over Blair, Seward over York, Omaha Gross over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Quarterfinals: Bennington over Elkhorn North, Elkhorn over Waverly, Scottsbluff over Skutt, Gross over Seward.

Semifinals: Bennington over Elkhorn, Gross over Scottsbluff.

Final: Bennington over Gross. Sleeper: Pius X.

Class C-1

Even with running back Carlos Collazo a little banged up, Aurora should be in its third consecutive final — and fourth in five years — and win its first title since Class C-1 in 2018. Pierce is the most likely opponent in Memorial Stadium.

First round: Aurora over Columbus Scotus, Omaha Roncalli over Lincoln Christian, Boone Central over Minden, Ashland-Greenwood over Auburn, McCook over Broken Bow, Adams Central over Platteview, Columbus Lakeview over Wahoo, Pierce over Central City.

Quarterfinals: Aurora over Roncalli, Ashland over Boone, McCook over Adams Central, Pierce over Lakeview.

Semifinals: Aurora over Ashland, Pierce over McCook.

Final: Aurora over Pierce. Sleeper: Lakeview.

Class C-2

Norfolk Catholic has been in two C-2 state finals, including last year’s, since its last title in 2017 in C-1. The Knights look to be the class of this field, with undefeated Malcolm, assured already of having its best season since 1999, their possible final opponent.

First round: Hastings St. Cecilia over Valentine, Battle Creek over Gordon-Rushville, Hartington Cedar Catholic over Mitchell, Malcolm over Fremont Bergan, Norfolk Catholic over Yutan, Wahoo Neumann over Lincoln Lutheran, Oakland-Craig over Fillmore Central, Ord over Chase County.

Quarterfinals: St. Cecilia over Battle Creek, Malcolm over Cedar, Norfolk Catholic over Neumann, Ord over Oakland-Craig.

Semifinals: Malcolm over St. Cecilia, Norfolk Catholic over Ord.

Final: Norfolk Catholic over Malcolm. Sleeper: Battle Creek.

Eight Man-1

Top-ranked North Platte St. Patrick’s hopes were jolted when junior running back Jackson Roberts, who got to 1,000 yards for the third year in a row, sustained a season-ending injury before the playoffs. A state title seems improbable without him.

The state final could be a pair of northeast teams, Neligh-Oakdale with eight-man career total offense leader Aiden Kuester, and Stanton.

Second round: North Platte St. Patrick’s over Sandy Creek, Elmwood-Murdock over Hi-Line, Neligh-Oakdale over Heartland, Riverside over Summerland, Stanton over Ravenna, Thayer Central over Nebraska Christian, Clarkson/Leigh over Crofton, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge over Weeping Water.

Quarterfinals: Elmwood-Murdock over St. Patrick’s, Neligh over Riverside, Stanton over Thayer, Laurel over Clarkson/Leigh.

Semifinals: Neligh over Elmwood-Murdock, Stanton over Laurel.

Final: Neligh over Stanton. Sleeper: Riverside.

Eight Man-2

If it stays healthy, nothing should block Howells-Dodge from being a two-time state champion. The Jaguars were last year’s Eight Man-1 winners and they appear to be the best eight-man team regardless of class.

The semifinal across from them could be a matchup of speedster Isaiah Zelasney and Osceola against Power Five recruit Carter Nelson and Ainsworth, which never has been undefeated through nine games.

Second round: Howells-Dodge over South Loup, Johnson-Brock over Dundy County-Stratton, Sandhills/Thedford over Central Valley, BDS over Lawrence-Nelson, Wynot over Twin Loup, Osceola over Bloomfield, Ainsworth over Elm Creek, Hitchcock County over Humphrey St. Francis.

Quarterfinals: Howells-Dodge over Johnson-Brock, BDS over Sandhills/Thedford, Osceola over Wynot, Ainsworth over Hitchcock County.

Semifinals: Howells-Dodge over BDS, Osceola over Ainsworth.

Final: Howells-Dodge over Osceola. Sleeper: Bloomfield.

Six Man

Potter-Dix, which lost in last year’s final, is expected to take the bigger trophy this time around. The Coyotes could be playing Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 30 years removed from their only finals appearance in Eight Man-2.

First round: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller over Wallace, Shelton over Sterling, Lincoln Parkview over Southwest, Red Cloud over Hampton, Potter-Dix over Brady, Pawnee City over Stuart, Cody-Kilgore over Hay Springs, Arthur County over Wilcox-Hildreth.

Quarterfinals: SEM over Shelton, Red Cloud over Parkview, Potter-Dix over Pawnee City, Arthur over Cody-Kilgore.

Semifinals: SEM over Red Cloud, Potter-Dix over Arthur.

Final: Potter-Dix over SEM. Sleeper: Parkview​