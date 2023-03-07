LINCOLN — After Lincoln High in 1959 and Omaha Central in 1960 went back-to-back as undefeated state champions in the state’s largest class, it was 29 years before another perfecta came along.

After Millard South in 1989, it was 23 years before another undefeated champion.

After Omaha Central completed its 30-0 campaign in 2012, there hasn’t been another.

Bellevue West has been favored all season to have the three games at this week’s state tournament determine whether there will be only 11 years elapsed since 2012 Central.

There’s been only one truly close call for the 26-0 Thunderbirds, an 80-78 overtime win at Omaha Westside to close the regular season. What happened that night gives hope to the rest of the tournament field that should they run up against West, all is not lost. Even for Lincoln North Star, this year’s No. 8 seed and West’s opening opponent at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 8s do beat No. 1s in the first round. Bellevue West, and coach Doug Woodard, did it to Lincoln Southeast in 2001. Grand Island in 1999 and Omaha Northwest in 1979 were eighth-seed champions.

Bellevue West could be one of two teams — Auburn in Class C-1 the other — reaching the finals for a fifth consecutive year. Only Lincoln Northeast (1994-1998) has done that in any class.

And should the finals pit Bellevue West and Millard North for a fourth consecutive year, well, that would be a first.

Some other numbers to ponder before getting to the annual predictions/guesses:

.653: Winning percentage for Norris (17-9), lowest in the field.

1: School seeking a boys-girls title sweep, Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2)

2: Undefeated teams, Bellevue West (A) and Ogallala (C-1)

4: Defending champions (Millard North, A; Ashland-Greenwood, C-1; North Platte St. Patrick’s, D-1; Lincoln Parkview, D-2).

4: Schools seeking a football-basketball title sweep (Bennington, B; Pierce, C-1; Norfolk Catholic, C-2, Lincoln Parkview, D-2).

11: State championships for Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2) and Wahoo (C-1), tied for most in the field.

15: Schools that had teams in the girls tournament.

15: Finals appearances for Wahoo, most in the field.

27: Schools that were in the 2022 field.

28.0: Scoring average for Austyn Saul of Santee (D-1), best in the field.

31.04: Average margin of victory for Ogallala, best in the field.

32.54: Opponents’ scoring average against Pierce, best in the field.

45: State appearances by Crete, most in the field.

75.50: Scoring average for Santee (D-2), best in the field.

76: Years between state appearances by Central City (C-1).

82: Height, in inches, of Quientan McCafferty of Omaha Concordia (C-1), the tallest player in the field.

409: Rebounds for Kale Gustafson of Osceola (D-2).

608: Points for Connor Millikan of Platteview.

2,552: Career scoring total for Millikan.

One more: Four, the number of correct picks last week by colleague Mike Patterson in the girls tournament. He set a high bar in my quest to break his winning streak that’s up to five in our (somewhat) friendly series.

Class A

If it is a Bellevue West-Millard North final, a West win would be a bookend of titles for Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler. He came off the bench in 2020 to score the first eight points in the Thunderbirds’ epic 16-point comeback. Will he need such heroics again?

Only Lincoln Southeast-Gretna in the first round isn’t a rematch from the regular season.

First round: Bellevue West over Lincoln North Star, Omaha Westside over Lincoln East, Millard North over Elkhorn South, Lincoln Southeast over Gretna

Semifinals: Bellevue West over Westside, Millard North over Southeast

Final: Bellevue West over Millard North

Sleeper: Gretna

Class B

Seasonlong No. 1 Omaha Skutt lost its cloak of invincibility when Elkhorn beat the SkyHawks in a subdistrict final. A rematch could come in the semifinals, with the SkyHawks predicted to make it four finals in six years.

I like a Skutt-Platteview final, which if it happens, likely would put Class B career scoring leader Connor Millikan of the Trojans past 2,600 career points. If he’s not already there.

First round: Omaha Skutt over Bennington, Elkhorn over Crete, Platteview over Norris, York over Scottsbluff

Semifinals: Skutt over Elkhorn, Platteview over York

Final: Skutt over Platteview

Sleeper: Norris

Class C-1

Wahoo’s Kevin Scheef wants uptempo. Auburn’s Jim Weeks doesn’t. What style prevails in the tournament opener? Wahoo won’t take any No. 8 seed lightly, especially after Fort Calhoun stunned the Warriors in that role last year.

It’s been 31 years since Ogallala in the 1992 Class B semifinals snapped Wahoo’s 114-game winning streak. Their meeting here would be in the final. No stall ball to be found.

First round: Wahoo over Auburn, Pierce over Omaha Concordia, Ogallala over Central City, Ashland-Greenwood over Sidney

Semifinals: Wahoo over Pierce, Ogallala over Ashland

Final: Wahoo over Ogallala

Sleeper: Central City

Class C-2

Any of the higher-seed teams could go on to a championship. Freeman is top-seeded, Hartington Cedar Catholic top-ranked on the basis of more success against larger schools. That could be one semifinal. Amherst and Doniphan-Trumbull have been top-four teams much of the season. That could be the other semifinal, and a rematch of Amherst’s subdistrict win.

Cedar is a slight favorite over Amherst to end a 39-year title drought.

First round: Freeman over Gordon-Rushville, Hartington Cedar Catholic over Elkhorn Valley, Amherst over Norfolk Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull over Tri County

Semifinals: Cedar over Freeman, Amherst over Doniphan

Final: Cedar over Amherst

Sleeper: Norfolk Catholic

Class D-1

Mead looms as a potential first-round trap for defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s. That winner should reach the final, with Johnson-Brock to come out of the other side. St. Pat’s would be the ultimate pick.

First round: North Platte St. Patrick’s over Mead, Elm Creek over Dundy County-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center over Ansley-Litchfield, Johnson-Brock over Howells-Dodge

Semifinals: St. Patrick’s over Elm Creek, Johnson-Brock over MHC

Final: St. Patrick’s over Johnson-Brock

Sleeper: Mead

Class D-2

Here they go again, round 4 between defending champion Lincoln Parkview and Falls City Sacred Heart. It’s the first time they’ve been paired in the opening round after their games were in the semifinals, finals and semifinals. Parkview’s win last year led to the Patriots’ first title.

If Osceola comes out from the top half of the bracket, it would be a second change at Parkview for the Bulldogs, who lost 71-58 to the Patriots in subdistricts.

First round: Wynot over Paxton, Osceola over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Shelton over Santee, Lincoln Parkview over Falls City Sacred Heart

Semifinals: Osceola over Wynot, Parkview over Shelton

Final: Parkview over Osceola

Sleeper: Santee

